Congress calls for EC action against PM Modi over appeals to voters in Karnataka

Congress today petitioned the Electoral Commission demanding immediate action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appealing to voters in Karnataka ‘in violation’ of the model code, and said it was a “litmus test” for the polling body’s ability and willingness to enforce the laws. The party said the prime minister had sent two video messages to voters in Karnataka since the end of the campaign, one after 11 p.m. on Monday and another on Tuesday.

Senior Congress official Randeep Singh Surjewala took to Twitter and wrote, “If the Prime Minister flouts the Election Laws and Code of Conduct for Elections with impunity, brazenly and in total disregard of the directives of the ‘ICE, if the Prime Minister refuses to recognize the authority of the law and the directives of ICE at this point, If the Prime Minister flouts the period of silence’ defined by law as inapplicable to him, If the Prime Minister attempts to influence voters for electoral gains during the ban period, Should ICE remain a silent and helpless bystander or act on its Constitutional obligation under Section 324 of the Constitution of India?

Do the laws apply to the Prime Minister or not and whether ECI has the capacity and the will to enforce this mandate or remain a helpless spectator? REALLY A ROTATING TEST FOR ECI!”

If the Prime Minister flouts the electoral laws and the code of conduct for elections with impunity, brazenly and in complete disregard of #ICE directions, If the Prime Minister refuses at this very point to recognize the authority of the ECI Act and guidelines, If the Prime Minister flouts the silence pic.twitter.com/sBG6YYdpSz — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 9, 2023

Forty-eight hours before the end of the ballot is considered the period of silence.

Earlier, strongly advocating for the return of the BJP government to Karnataka a day before assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the affection he has received in the state over the past few days was unprecedented and that it has reinforced the resolve to make it number one in all sectors.

“The dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolution is my resolution. When we come together and focus on one goal, no force in the world can stop us,” he said on Twitter.

“I seek your blessings in the mission of making Karnataka the premier state in the country,” said Modi, who spoke at 19 town hall meetings and held six roadshows in the state ahead of the elections.

“My appeal is for the bright future of Karnataka. It is for the bright future of your family, especially the younger generations,” the Prime Minister added.

