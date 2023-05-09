Donald Trump rages over sex abuse verdict after being ordered to pay E Jean Carroll $5m in damages – live | donald trump





Trump calls sex abuse verdict a ‘shame’

In an article on Truth Social, Donald Trump reacted to a federal jury finding him liable for sexually abusing and defaming advice columnist E Jean Carroll, and ordered him to pay a total of $5 million in damages and interests:

I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A SHAME FOLLOWING THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!

Updated at 3:36 p.m. EDT

Our video team put together this explainer by examining how Donald Trump’s legal troubles could impact his bid for president in 2024. Trump still faces criminal charges relating to his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riots and whether the he former president took action to remove documents from a storage room at his resort town of Mar-a-Lago. Both of these cases could result in prison terms.

Our reporter, Hugo Lowell, says Trump doesn’t view his legal difficulties as a barrier to his candidacy, as he believes he might be treated differently by the Justice Department if he is a presidential candidate.

Could Trump’s legal troubles derail his 2024 presidential bid? explanatory video

Former Fox News star Tucker Carlson will relaunch his show on Twitter, after being abruptly fired from the network last month.

With a tweet simply captioned Were back, Carlson shared a video discussing his next moves. The media pundit had become Fox News’ biggest hit, garnering a devoted following while spouting xenophobic and racist rhetoric on his show.

In his throwback video, Carlson echoed many of the same points he’s often made: that the so-called mainstream media is full of propaganda and lies.

Carlson said he would showcase his show on Twitter, which he described as the world’s last remaining platform to enable free speech.

Twitter is not a partisan site, everyone is allowed here, and we think that’s a good thing, he said. And yet, most of the news you see analyzed on Twitter comes from media organizations that are themselves thinly disguised propaganda outlets.

Carlsons’ Twitter pivot comes after the site became more welcoming to mainly conservative accounts previously banned for spreading hate speech and misinformation under the new leadership of Elon Musks. The billionaire took over the site in October 2022 and quickly allowed the return of previously banned accounts, including that of former President Donald Trump.

Carlson made no mention of Musk in his video. He promised a new version of the show we’ve been doing for six and a half years to his followers.

After he left Fox News, his former employers replaced his popular show with an interim program called Fox News Tonight, which features experts on rotation from the network until a replacement could be found.

Senior California Senator Dianne Feinstein is set to return to the Senate after a three-month absence for health reasons during which she missed more than 90 floor votes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement on Tuesday welcoming his return.

I am glad my friend Dianne is back in the Senate and ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work, he said. After speaking with her several times over the past few weeks, it’s clear she’s back where she wants to be and ready to deliver for California.

The 89-year-old lawmaker is facing growing calls to resign over concerns about her physical and cognitive health. His inability to attend votes has also hampered Democrats’ ability to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees, as Democrats hold only a slim majority in the Senate. Feinstein’s absence has led to several deadlocks and deadlocked votes, they support a characterization that Feinstein has challenged.

Updated at 4:43 p.m. EDT

Hello readers, this is Kari Paul from the West Coast office of the Guardians who takes over for the next few hours. Stay tuned for updates.

Updated at 4:38 p.m. EDT

Before the verdict was read, Law & Crime reports that Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan advised jurors whether or not to go public with their involvement in the case against Donald Trump:

The judge tells the jurors that each of them has the ability to talk about their experiences and identify themselves publicly, if they do.

But he advises them not to: “Not now, and not for a long time.”

The judge ORDERS them not to identify any other jurors.

— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 9, 2023

Expect to hear plenty of reactions in the coming hours from Washington and beyond to this verdict, and Guardians Kari Paul is now taking over the blog to keep you up to date on the latest developments.

Updated at 4:08 p.m. EDT

A spokesperson for the former president explained his objections to the verdict handed down against him by a federal jury in New York.

Make no mistake, this whole bogus affair is a political enterprise aimed at President Trump, as he is now an overwhelming favorite to be elected President of the United States again, the spokesperson said in a statement, which added that the verdict was part of the Democratic Party. endless parties witch hunts.

Unfortunately, for enemies of American freedom and democracy, President Trump will never stop fighting for the American people, no matter what radical Democrats think up next, the spokesperson continued.

This case will be appealed, and we will eventually win.

Updated at 3:58 p.m. EDT

Reuters reports that Donald Trump plans to appeal the sexual abuse and defamation verdict against him.

In the meantime, here’s a clip of E Jean Carroll as she left the courthouse:

E Jean Carroll leaves courthouse after verdict as Trump finds video guilty

Updated at 4:23 p.m. EDT

Regular Law & Crime reporters caught E Jean Carroll as she walked out of the New York courthouse, where she appeared positive about the outcome of her lawsuit against Donald Trump:

Updated at 3:41 p.m. EDT

Although jurors did not find Donald Trump responsible for the most damning allegation brought against him by E Jean Carroll, their verdict will nevertheless cost the former president dearly, both financially and possibly in terms of reputation.

The New York City jury found him liable for defamation and sexual abuse and ordered him to pay a total of $5 million in damages: for the assault claim, $2 million compensation and $20,000 in punitive damages, and for defamation, $2.7 million in compensation and $280,000 in punitive damages.

Trump has yet to comment on the verdict on Truth Social, which he usually uses to air his views on issues. But he’s set to attend a CNN-hosted town hall in New Hampshire tomorrow night and will likely be asked about the verdicts then.

Updated at 3:30 p.m. EDT

Trump defamed Carroll, jury says, orders $3 million in damages

A federal jury in New York has found Donald Trump defamed advice columnist E Jean Carroll with an October 2022 social media post in which he called his allegations a scam, Reuters reports.

The jury awarded Carroll a total of $3 million in damages, including $2.7 million compensatory and $280,000 punitive. They also awarded Trump $20,000 in punitive damages for a battery claim made by Carroll.

Updated at 3:17 p.m. EDT

Jury finds Trump sexually abused Carroll, awards $2 million

A federal jury in New York has found Donald Trump sexually abused advice columnist E Jean Carroll and awarded more than $2 million in damages, Reuters reports. However, jurors disagreed with Carroll’s allegation that the former president raped her, according to Reuters.

Updated at 3:11 p.m. EDT

A little color in the courtroom where the verdict in Trump’s civil rape trial will be read shortly, courtesy of Law & Crime:

Judge issues decorum warning for verdict in Carroll v. Trump:

“No shouting. No jumping in place. No running for the door.”

— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 9, 2023

