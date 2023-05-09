BC ‘non-political’ group leader meets Xi Jinping at rally





The leader of a British Columbia-based group that claims to be an apolitical organization helping Chinese people integrate into Canadian society traveled to Beijing to meet President Xi Jinping at a government conference this week. Videos and photos from Chinese state media show Canadian Community Services Association President Niu Hua attending the 10th Overseas Chinese Associations Friendship Conference, hosted by the Chinese Affairs Office. Overseas Chinese from the State Council. Niu is seen clapping with the group on Monday as Xi enters the conference, which state media said involved representatives from 130 countries, and is also seen in a group photo with the Chinese leader. According to Chinese state media, Shi Taifeng – head of the central committee of China’s United Front Work Department – told conference attendees that they serve as an important bridge and link between China and the rest of the world. Shi told the groups they were new troops in China’s efforts to develop a shared future for mankind as part of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. Niu did not respond to requests for comment, but his WeChat Chinese-language social media account shared state media depictions of the meeting and photographs of him outside the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, where the meeting with Xi took place. The Canadian Community Service Association states on its website that it was established in 2002 to promote integration and the spirit of community service among Chinese and other multicultural communities, by organizing activities such as blood drives funds for natural disasters. It says it is non-profit, non-religious and apolitical, and has nearly 20,000 members. In March, the group hosted a banquet to welcome China’s new Consul General Yang Shu to Vancouver. In January, he hosted a Spring Festival Gala attended by an array of Canadian federal, provincial and municipal politicians, several of whom spoke at the event and posed for photos with Niu. One of the speakers at the January event, Senator Yuen Pau Woo, said in a written response that Niu’s participation in a Chinese government conference attended by his head of state did not mean the group was of a political nature. Woo said the current political climate, where possible Chinese interference in Canadian politics has come under scrutiny, was largely driven by racism and represented a dangerous slippery slope. Have you heard that hundreds of Canadians met with (US) President (Joe) Biden during his recent visit to Canada, including many heads of non-political organizations? Woo said. Ask yourself the same question if a Caucasian Canadian at the head of a non-political organization – say the president of a business group or a university – traveled to Beijing and met with President Xi? On Monday, Canada declared Toronto-based Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei persona non grata after the Canadian Security Intelligence Service said he was involved in a plot to intimidate Conservative MP Michael Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong. . China responded by declaring Canadian diplomat Jennifer Lynn Lalonde, consul in Shanghai, persona non grata and asking her to leave the country by May 13. With files from Nono Shen This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 9, 2023.

