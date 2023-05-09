Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad, threatening further unrest





LONDON: Two medical volunteers were seized from an ambulance traveling in northern Khartoum and held for days by Sudanese armed forces, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Mohamed Ahmed and Mohamed Jamal disappeared last week while helping to reopen Haj Al-Safi hospital in Bahri. The hospital had been closed due to intense fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary rapid support forces.

The families of the missing volunteers knew nothing of their disappearance until Sunday, when Army intelligence released a statement saying they had been captured driving a stolen ambulance, The Guardian reported.

However, activists have denied the claims, saying the pair were part of a voluntary effort to reopen hospitals in the city.

Ahmed and Jamal were released on Monday after their captors shaved their heads in an apparent attempt to humiliate them, The Guardian reported.

Dr Attia Abdallah, spokesman for the Sudanese Doctors Union, told the newspaper: These two young men have been working with us for two weeks to reopen the hospitals. They should not have been rewarded by being arrested and charged for what they did.

It is a way of pulling civilian forces into war and removing them from their duties.

Some 80% of hospitals in Khartoum have closed or are unable to operate fully.

The World Health Organization and the International Committee of the Red Cross say Sudan’s health system could implode.

Civil resistance organizations in the country have played a crucial role in bringing medicine to people caught up in the war, in the absence of a functioning government.

The military has sent death threats to the few doctors still able to work, The Guardian reported.

Dr. Hiba Omer, the first president of the Sudanese medical union, was forced into hiding after receiving a series of WhatsApp messages accusing her of collaborating with the RSF.

She told the Guardian: We keep getting all kinds of threats; some people even came to the hospital.

These people love death, blood and ugliness. They can’t stand to see candles lit for others.

We do our best to save lives and create a new dawn, but they hate it.

The majority of those we receive are soldiers, from both the RSF and the army. We don’t care who is who we just treat who needs our help.

We are working under enormous pressure, living mostly inside the hospital with very limited staff and limited medical equipment.

