Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case





A New York jury on Tuesday found former President Donald Trump responsible for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, but not responsible for his alleged rape.

The jury awarded him $5 million in damages for his assault and defamation charges.

Asked on their verdict sheet whether Carroll, 79, had proven by a preponderance of evidence that Mr. Trump had raped Ms. Carroll, the nine-person jury checked the box that said no. When asked if Carroll had proven by a preponderance of the evidence that Mr. Trump had sexually abused Ms. Carroll, the jury checked the box that said yes. Both allegations were elements of Carrolls’ battery claim.

The six men and three women also discovered that Trump defamed Carroll by calling his claims a hoax and a scam.

The jury deliberated for only about three hours before returning the verdict. They awarded Carroll just over $2 million for the battery claim and just under $3 million for the defamation claims.

I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and get my life back. Now the world finally knows the truth, Carroll said in a statement Tuesday. She did not speak to reporters outside the courthouse.

In a separate statement, his lawyer Roberta Kaplan said: “No one is above the law, not even a former President of the United States. We are delighted that the jury accepted.”

Trump, the 2024 presidential candidate, has consistently denied Carroll’s claims. He blasted the verdict on his social media website shortly after the verdict was delivered.

“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A SHAME, THE FOLLOW-UP TO THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!” he wrote on Truth Social.

A Trump campaign spokesperson said in a statement: “Make no mistake, this whole fake deal is a political enterprise aimed at President Trump, because he is now an overwhelming favorite to be elected President of the United States again. .

“This matter will be appealed and we will eventually win,” the statement said.

The verdict marks the first time a former president has been found civilly liable for sexual misconduct.

Republican presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson, a Trump critic, said: “The jury verdict should be treated seriously and is another example of Donald Trump’s indefensible behavior.”

Carroll filed her lawsuit in Manhattan federal court last year, alleging Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store near her Fifth Avenue home in 1995 or 1996. first publicized the complaint in 2019 in his book, What Do We Need Men For? : A modest proposal.

The jury’s verdict has no criminal implications. The legal standard of liability in the civil case, the preponderance of evidence was not as high as in the criminal cases. The civil benchmark is that it is more likely than not that something happened, while the standard for convictions in criminal cases is proof of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Trump, first as president and then as a private citizen, called her story the fiction she concocted to boost book sales, and said the writer was not my type. He did not testify in the case, but portions of his videotaped deposition from October were played before the jury.

The verdict had to be unanimous.

Carroll was his own star witness at the trial, which began April 25. I’m here because Trump raped me, she told jurors during her three days on the witness stand.

Carroll said Hangar had met Trump once before, in the late 1980s, before running into him at the entrance to the department store near Trump’s home and office in Trump Tower.

Carroll, an advice columnist for Elle magazine at the time, said Trump told her he was shopping for a friend and invited her to go with him. He was very friendly, she said.

She said the shed had fun chatting with him as the excursion eventually led to the sixth floor lingerie department. He was joking and was nice and very funny, she said, and they each joked about trying on lingerie.

Carroll alleged that Trump waved her to the locker room, and when she entered he closed the door and pushed me against the wall and raped her. I couldn’t see anything going on, but I could definitely feel that pain, she said, alleging the attack lasted a few minutes before she was able to flee.

Carroll said she called a friend, writer Lisa Birnbach, afterwards to tell her what had happened, and Birnbach told her to call the police. Carroll said she didn’t tell him because she blamed herself for the attack.

Carroll also said she told another friend, Carol Martin, about what happened a few days later, and Martin urged her not to turn herself in to the police lest the tycoon real estate and its lawyers do not bury it.

Birnbach and Martin both testified on Carrolls’ behalf and supported his account.

defense of trumps

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told jurors in his opening statement that Carroll’s claims were unbelievable.

She does it for the money, for political reasons and for her status, he alleged. And in doing so, she minimizes the real victims of rape, destroys their pain and takes advantage of it.

When Carroll was on the witness stand, he asked if she had been allegedly raped. I was raped, she replied.

Tacopina also repeatedly pressed her on why she didn’t scream for help or go to the police.

He raped me whether I screamed or not, Carroll told him.

Asked if she agreed that not reporting the attack to the police is a strange fact, Carroll replied, “A lot of women don’t go to the police, and I understand why.

Tacopina also grilled Carroll, a Democrat, on her politics and past social media posts, including one from 2012 where she said she was a big fan of Trumps show The Apprentice.

I was a big fan of the show. Very impressed by this, Carroll testified, adding that she did not like and would not watch parties with candidates for Trump’s firing.

Trump’s lawyers ended up resting their case without bringing any witnesses to the stand. Trump had been listed as a possible witness but waived his right to testify, Tacopina told the judge presiding in the case, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, on Thursday.

On the same day, Trump told reporters in Ireland that he was returning to New York to handle the case. His comments prompted the judge to give Trump the chance to change his mind about the testimony and gave him until 5 p.m. Sunday to say if he wanted to take the stand. He does not have.

Trump later claimed, in a Truth Social article on Tuesday morning, that he was “silenced.”

“Awaiting a jury decision on a false charge where, although I am a current political candidate and lead all others in both parties, I am not permitted to speak or defend myself, even if hard-nosed reporters are yelling at me about this case,” he wrote. “I will therefore only speak after the trial, but I will appeal my unconstitutional silence, as a candidate, whatever the outcome!”

Other accusers

Carroll’s attorneys released excerpts from Trump’s deposition to the jury, including a portion where he misidentified a photo of Carroll from the 1980s as his ex-wife Marla Maples.

They also attempted to bolster Carroll’s case by presenting the testimony of two other women who claimed they were accosted by Trump.

Jessica Leeds, 81, claimed Trump started groping her out of the blue as they sat next to each other on a flight to New York in the late 1970s The other accuser, Natasha Stoynoff, testified that she traveled to the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in 2005 to interview him and Melania Trump for a story about their first wedding anniversary. . She alleged that Trump pushed her against a wall and began kissing her before being interrupted by a staff member.

Trump denied the Leeds and Stoynoff allegations. At a campaign rally in 2016, Trump appeared to mock Leeds’ appearance while ridiculing her accusations, saying she wouldn’t be my first choice.

He defended those comments in his deposition, where he also repeatedly insulted Carroll, his lawyer Kaplan, Leeds and Stoynoff.

I don’t want to be insulting, but when people accuse me of something, I think I have the right to be insulting because they are insulting me. They make the ultimate insult, they make up stories and then I’m not allowed to say what I think? No, I don’t agree with that, he said.

An anonymous jury

In an unusual move for a civil case, the judge used an anonymous jury for the trial, citing Trump’s history of inflammatory rhetoric about the justice system.

It should be mentioned that Mr. Trump has repeatedly attacked courts, judges, various law enforcement and other public officials, and even individual jurors in other cases, Kaplan said in his decision.

He said he kept their identities secret even from lawyers on both sides because, if the identities of jurors were released, there would be a high likelihood of unwanted media attention on jurors, attempts to influence and /or harassment or worse of jurors by supporters of Mr. Trump.

All nine selected jurors swore they could be impartial.

Tuesday’s verdict may not be the last time the two sides face off in court.

Carroll filed an earlier lawsuit against Trump for allegedly defamatory comments he allegedly made about her over her rape allegations while president.

This case is still pending in the same courthouse and before the same judge in the second case. He had been stymied in a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., to hear whether Trump was immune from liability because he was president at the time of the comments. The case was referred to Kaplan last month.

In November, Carroll filed the second suit which went to trial with the rape allegation as well as a new defamation suit stemming from Trump’s post-presidency remarks about her. She filed it after New York passed a law that opened a one-year window for adult victims of sex offenses to file civil lawsuits, even if the statute of limitations on their claims had expired, as it did. case for Carroll.

