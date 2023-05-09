Boris Johnson and his supporters have every right to feel aggrieved after dismal local election results

We cannot carry on as if nothing had happened. Someone has to take responsibility. Those were the words of Oliver Dowden last year when he stepped down as Tory Speaker after the parties suffered a landslide defeat in the Tiverton and Honiton by-elections.

But in the wake of even more dire Tory losses in local elections this year, Dowden is certainly not stepping down from his last role as Deputy Prime Minister. His successor as leader of the party, Greg Hands, did not fall on his sword either.

This is despite Hands botching the media management game, when he publicly suggested 1,000 seats could be lost while privately he only expected around 700 losses. Hands tried to set the bar for expectations deliberately low, but the Tories’ meltdown meant they danced below it.

Even in Dowdens’ backyard at Hertsmere Council, Hands had tweeted a picture of himself in Red Road, Borehamwood, with a joke that he would stay blue on May 4. In the end, Labor took the seat from the Conservatives with a 20% increase in their vote.

Yet despite the blows the party has suffered across England in the past week, Rishi Sunak’s strong message has indeed been one of the status quo, of sticking to his five New Year promises and of unwavering pragmatism.

Far from the Prime Minister taking personal responsibility for the results, many of his MPs and ministers are whispering that the blame lies squarely with Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Many mentioned worries about housing targets and the records of former prime ministers. It’s a combination of Boris and building, which is how a Cabinet minister described his local losses to me.

One of the most notable things about the reaction to the board’s losses is the lack of reaction from Conservative backbenchers. Apart from the odd comment about the need to cut taxes faster, there has yet to be a concerted surge of criticism from Sunaks.

All that could change this Saturday when the pro-Johnson grassroots group, the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO), holds its conference. Its chairman, David Campbell-Bannerman, initially said over the weekend that it was not about bringing Boris back before saying it would be the MP’s self-preservation that would bring him back.

The man himself kept his advice, but we got new insight into what he’s thinking when former communications chief Guto Harri today revealed just why Johnson and Sunak broke up last year. And his revelations go to the heart of the problems facing conservatives right now.

When Sunak stepped down as chancellor last year, an act that precipitated Johnson’s downfall, his resignation letter was not about Partygate or Johnson failing to come clean about Whip Chris Pincher’s conduct. The reason is that, economically, our approaches are fundamentally too different.

Yet Sunak has been remarkably coy about the exact nature of those differences, even during the Conservative leadership race. At the time, the briefing was that Sunak was reluctant to shell out more money to help people pay their energy bills, while Johnson wanted to borrow more and tax less.

Now, thanks to Harri, we learn that the differences were so severe that Johnson was on the verge of firing his chancellor. In fact, their disagreement stemmed from very different visions of 21st century conservatism, with the former prime minister preferring a long-term solution of spending more on nuclear power and offshore wind.

And on taxes, Johnson was agitating to stop the big corporate tax hike that Sunak was planning. Boris was desperate to give something to the party, did not want to raise corporate tax. He did not want to lower taxes. He wanted to bring the bread-and-butter benefits of Brexit to ordinary punters, Harri told LBC ahead of a special series of podcasts about Johnson’s tenure.

This summary sums up Johnsonism perfectly: more government spending on green jobs, much of it from borrowing, no tax cuts but no tax increases either, and many spoonfuls of reminders to Party voters that he was the man who delivered them their freedom. of the EU.

What is also often forgotten is that Johnson himself was the first to reverse George Osborne’s plan to continue cutting corporation tax from 19% to 17%. In November 2019, just before his stunning election victory, he actually told the CBI that he would instead use the money saved by pumping $6 billion into public services. Again, Brexity Hezza Johnsonism in a nutshell.

Johnson felt that the Sunaks’ attempt to devise complex allowances to offset the corporate tax hike recalled Gordon Brown at his worst. He was also opposed to a windfall tax, but the Chancellor at the time pushed it through.

Former PM supporters point to his successor’s double standard telling MPs right now not to panic about the mid-term blues, when that’s exactly what they did last year.

Yet in the next election they could run on a common platform of modest income tax cuts, a new plan to invest billions in green jobs (stealing key Labor policy by keeping it within the rules conservative fiscal policies that allow borrowing for capital expenditure) and an improving economy.

Johnson’s election victory may have always resulted in too many internal contradictions between the low-spending, low-tax priorities of some members of his party, even those who vigorously want him back to No. 10, and the priorities most important of the state of the red wall voters that he has so largely conquered. .

Of course, there are many reasons why the public may have had enough of Johnson as prime minister, including his personal conduct, as evidenced by the Privileges Committee investigation. But he has at least shown that his unique One Nation Brexitdom pitch can win votes if he has the right salesman.

Although there were few Tory MPs kicking off the local election, it took Swindon MP (and Sunak supporter) Justin Tomlinson to try and shake No 10 from any sense of complacency. The results were devastating. I mean, it’s frankly an insane thing for anyone to try to shoot otherwise, he rightly said. Tomlinson’s seat is not in the red wall or the blue wall, but is one of those crucial misfits who decide the outcome of the general election.

That’s why some Tory MPs really think that Sunak’s order to his party to unite or die should be a two-way street, and that he should do more to reach out to his predecessor and exploit his talent before the next general election. campaign.

If even Tony Blair and Gordon Brown managed to share an ice cream during the election campaign in 2005 (although this was a time of the most vicious internal war between their own supporters), then why can’t Sunak and Johnson reconcile too?

There are still plenty of Johnson supporters who blame the current prime minister for their party’s woes and eagerly point out that his polls are now worse than they were under their man last year.

A telling indication of this grassroots anger came during the very first leadership contests last year when a party member told Sunak you had stabbed him in the back. He added: I’m not sure what planet you’re on. How do you plan to lead the party in the next elections? The answer is to find common ground with Johnson if Johnson can swallow his pride.

The pair is clearly at odds on many points, including the economy. But when faced with a common enemy in the form of an impending Keir Starmer government and caught in a Labour-Lib Dem pincer movement turbocharged by tactical voting, it may be time for the two men to bury the hatchet rather than trying to bury themselves.