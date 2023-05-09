Politics
Turkish Erdogan shows fake video of Kilicdaroglu DW 05/08/2023
Just days before the main legislative and presidential elections in Turkey, described as the most important vote in the world this year, a video is causing a lot of controversy.
The video was shown by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a political rally on Sunday.
During the rally, Erdogan is heard addressing the crowd, asking “Would my national and local citizens vote for these?” He then points to a large screen behind him.
The screen shows what looks like campaign footage of Erdogan’s main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, telling viewers “let’s go to the polls together”.
After a few seconds, Kilicdaroglu disappears from the screen and a second person, dressed in a military uniform, appears. The footage still appears to be part of Kilicdaroglu’s campaign video.
This second figure is Murat Karayilan, one of the founders of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK, a Kurdish militant organization classified as a terrorist organization in the European Union and the United States.
Claim: With this video, Erdogan claims to link his main rival to the PKK, which the Turkish government also considers a terrorist group. But is the video shown by Erdogan real? Did Karayilan appear in Kilicdaroglu’s campaign video to show his support?
DW Fact Check: FAKE.
Research conducted by DW’s fact-checking team in cooperation with DW’s Turkish service shows that the video of the campaign rally was manipulated by combining two separate videos with entirely different backgrounds and content.
This video presented by Erdogan comes after experts warned of increased manipulation of Turkish social media ahead of the election.
Two videos in one
The first of the two videos is Kilicdaroglu’s original campaign video, which can be viewed in full here, on his verified YouTube channel. It’s a typical political ad that asks people to vote and promises victory at the polls. But it does not contain images of Karayilan or the PKK.
The edited footage shown by Erdogan, which is a close-up of the original, is likely taken from the scene from second 00:37 in Kilicdaroglu’s ad.
This timestamp can be identified by focusing on Kilicdaroglu’s words (“let’s go to the polls together”), the movement of his right arm, and the youths standing behind him.
However, in the original campaign video, the scene immediately following does not show Murat Karayilan, but two women exiting an apartment building.
Decontextualize old images
In the meantime, the second video looks much older. It can be found by performing an advanced search online for similar images of Karaliyan in military attire.
The video shows the PKK leader talking about what he calls the start of the PKK’s armed struggle more than three decades ago, according to the website where it was posted. Firat News AgencyKurdish media.
The article accompanying the video was published on August 15, 2021.
In Erdogan’s manipulated video, images of Karayilan were likely taken from that video and decontextualized to make it look like Karayilan was supporting Kilicdaroglu.
In sum, Erdogan presented edited footage resulting from combining scenes from Kilicdaroglu’s campaign video with an older video message from Karayilan, and editing it into a single film.
But that doesn’t seem to be the case, as many Turkish media argued, a deepfake a video file created with artificial intelligence.
Learn more: How to spot a deepfake?
Political relevance
By presenting the manipulated video, Erdogan may be interested in garnering votes from conservative and nationalist segments.
DW found no comments on the fake video either by Kilicdaroglu or the Presidential Directorate of Communications of Turkey.
Turkey’s general elections on Sunday will determine whether Erdogan can continue his nearly 20-year reign as Turkey’s president.
Erdogan is not the clear favourite, and polls have shown his electoral alliance trailing that of the opposition.
Edited by: Maren Sass
|
