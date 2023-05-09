Trump found guilty of sexual assault and defamation in the trial of E. John Carroll





A jury has found that former President Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and later defamed her by denying her allegations, marking the first time Trump has been found guilty of misconduct sexual during a trial.

The nine-member jury found Trump did not commit rape, but the jurors found him responsible for sexual abuse, another form of sexual assault. He was also ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

As a civil case, Carroll had to prove his claims by a preponderance of evidence. Trump faces no related criminal charges, which would have required a higher standard.

I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A SHAME A PROSECUTION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!, Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The jury reached the verdict on Tuesday after beginning deliberations earlier in the day.

I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed, Carroll said in a statement.

During the nearly two-week trial in federal court, Carroll told jurors that Trump raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City in the spring of 1996.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen, Carroll testified. He lied and ruined my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.

She came out publicly in 2019, when an excerpt from her upcoming book was published in New York magazine. The former president has repeatedly denied Carroll’s story, saying she made it up to sell the book.

Trump says he will appeal E. Jean Carroll case for unconstitutional silence

Carroll sued Trump in November relying on a New York law that took effect the same day that gives victims of sexual assault a one-year window to file civil lawsuits against their attackers, even if the deadline prescription has passed.

Carroll further sued Trump for defamation over a statement he made in October 2022 that called her story a complete scam and that she is not my type.

For the battery count, the jury ordered Trump to pay $2 million and an additional $20,000 in punitive damages.

READ: Jury verdict in Carrolls v. Trump civil case

As part of the defamation count, jurors ordered Trump to pay $2.7 million plus an additional $280,000 in punitive damages, for a total sum of $5 million.

The trial began late last month, with Carroll becoming the first witness to testify. She told jurors she was afraid to come forward and only did so in 2019 because of the #MeToo movement.

In a heated moment, Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina, in cross-examination, questioned why Carroll didn’t shout during the altercation.

I’m telling you, he raped me whether I screamed or not, Carroll testified, raising his voice.

She then called several other witnesses to the stand, including two friends who testified that Carroll confided in them about the incident shortly after it happened.

Trump calls the verdict of E. Shameful Jean Carroll

Jurors also heard from two other women who separately accused Trump of sexual assault: Jessica Leeds, who accused Trump of groping her on a plane flight in 1979, and Natasha Stoynoff, who alleged that Trump groped her during a People magazine interview in 2005. Trump denied their allegations.

Trump did not call any witnesses or testify in his defense. After his lawyer insisted the former president would not show up, Trump, who was in Ireland at the time, told reporters he would likely attend. The judge handling the case then gave him a window to ask to do so, but no motion was filed.

The jury did, however, see portions of Trump’s videotaped deposition from October. In the deposition, Trump again denied Carroll’s story, at times attacking the appearance of Carroll and his attorney. He also defended the infamous Access Hollywood tape and denied the accounts of the other two women.

Trump is still facing another lawsuit that Carroll filed against him about two years earlier.

That case sues Trump for defamation over his initial denials when Carroll ran in 2019. But that lawsuit was put on hold amid a debate over Trump’s immunity because he made those statements while he was active.

Update: 4:43 p.m.

