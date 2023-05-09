China-Canada, diplomatic match… Confrontation between Xi Jinping and Trudeau





Diplomatic clashes lead to deterioration of relations Donga DB Relations between China and Canada are deteriorating. When Canada decided to expel a Chinese diplomat for collecting personal information from its politicians, China also responded to the Canadian diplomat. There is no end in sight to the poor relationship between the two countries, which has led to the Canadian government’s detention of the Huawei founder’s daughter, an open verbal battle between Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Prime Canadian Minister Justin Trudeau, and to suspicions of Chinese interference in Canada’s general election. – Advertisement – AFP reported on the 8th that the Canadian government had announced that it would expel Zhao Wei, a member of the Chinese consulate in Toronto, as a person to be avoided diplomatically (persona non grata). We will not tolerate any form of interference in our internal affairs, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie said in her statement. Previously, the Canadian daily Globe and Mail cited a report by the Canadian intelligence agency written in July 2021 and reported on the 1st that the Chinese government had collected information on Hong Kong relatives of Canadian Conservative Party member Michael Cheung. It was analyzed that the intention was to pressure Congressman Chung from Hong Kong, who had highlighted the human rights issue of Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Zhao Wei was identified in the report as engaging in intelligence gathering. Then, on the 9th, the Chinese Foreign Ministry designated Jennifer Lalonde, Consul at the Canadian Consulate General in Shanghai, as persona non grata, and requested that she leave China by the 13th, China Central (CC) reported. TV the same day. day. The Chinese Embassy in Canada refuted in a statement that Zhao Wei’s deportation “seriously violates international law, basic norms of international relations and bilateral agreements, and intentionally undermines bilateral relations.” Then, he insisted, “Canada should bear all the resulting consequences” and “I recommend ‘grabbing the reins of the cliff and stopping (Hyeonae Wolf)'”. Hyeonaewolma, which means to wake up when in danger, is mainly used when China warns other countries of strong retaliation. Tensions between the two countries erupted when China detained two Canadians after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, vice president of Huawei, at the request of the United States in December 2018. In November last year, CBC , a Canadian public broadcaster, pulled its bureau from Beijing. after 40 years of absence when a correspondent’s Chinese visa has not been issued. That same month, during the G20 summit, a video was released in which President Xi protested directly to Prime Minister Trudeau against leaking the conversation from the previous day to the media. Beijing = Beijing = Source: Donga Mark Jones is a world traveler and reporter for News Rebeat. With an inquisitive mind and a love of adventure, Mark brings a unique perspective to the latest world events and provides in-depth and thought-provoking coverage of the world at large. – Advertisement –

