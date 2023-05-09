How Donald Trump Fooled Ron DeSantis About Abortion





This week, Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group, met Donald Trump at his Florida home and came away praising the former president. This is perhaps the most brutal development for Governor Ron DeSantis in the election cycle to date.

Consider the following sequence of events.

On January 1, Trump posted a message on social media blaming the pro-life movement for the parties’ disappointing midterm performance:

It wasn’t my fault the Republicans failed to live up to midterm expectations. I was 233-20! It was the issue of abortion, mishandled by many Republicans, especially those who firmly insisted on non-exception, even in the case of rape, incest or the life of the mother, that lost a large number of voters. Furthermore, the people who for decades pushed so hard against abortion got their wish from the United States Supreme Court and simply disappeared, never to be seen again.

DeSantis, on the other hand, has positioned himself as the movement’s staunch ally. On April 13, DeSantis signed a law banning abortion after six weeks. The measure is deeply unpopular, drawing opposition from three-quarters of his state’s residents and even most Republicans. DeSantis, clearly aware of the risks he took, signed the measure in a late-night closed-door ceremony and has refused to speak about it ever since, not even during a speech the next day at the Liberty Theocratic. University. But DeSantis needed the pro-life movement in his corner, and that, he believed, was the cost of admission.

On April 20, Dannenfelser announced that his organization would oppose any presidential candidate who refuses to adopt at least a 15-week national standard to stop painful late-term abortions while allowing states to implement new protections. . She called Trump’s position, leaving the matter to the states, morally indefensible.

On April 28, Trump gave an almost comedic, noncommittal explanation of his position. Well, do something where everyone will be very satisfied, he said. Trump said his campaign is looking at a lot of different options and I think it has to be done on some level, it could be on different levels, but we’re going to do it. I know the problem very well. I think I know the problem better than anyone and we will deal with it.

Trump was not promising to support any particular policy, simply that something would be done, perhaps (but not necessarily) by him. The term some level seemed to indicate his belief that different levels of government, such as states, could enact some sort of restriction on abortion. But his statement contained no promises of any kind for which he might be called to account.

And now here is Dannenfelser after his visit to Mar-a-Lago. At the meeting, according to his statement, Trump only committed to two positions: attacking Democrats for their support of late-term abortion, andreiterat[ing] that any federal legislation protecting these children should include exceptions for the life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest. Notably, the latter position did not commit Trump to supporting federal legislation. Instead, he simply ruled out signing any legislation that lacked certain exceptions. Nonetheless, she described the reunion as great.

DeSantis is considerably smarter than Trump and has also proven to be a more capable leader. But watching the two candidates maneuver on abortion, it’s hard to escape the conclusion that Trump possesses a much sharper sense of how to navigate a complex issue. Trump has understood that while the pro-life movement can be powerful, its political demands are a bluff he can call. He took their requests seriously but not literally. DeSantis, on the other hand, looks like a jerk.

