Politics
President Jokowi holds four bilateral meetings on sidelines of ASEAN summit in Labuan Bajo
Labuan Bajo, Public Information – Leaders of ASEAN countries began arriving in Labuan Bajo on Tuesday (05/09/2023). Shortly after their arrival, some of them immediately started holding bilateral meetings with President Joko Widodo.
“For Indonesian President Joko Widodo, there were four bilateral meetings today, each with Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Malaysia and Lao PDR,” Foreign Minister (RI) Retno Marsudi said during a press briefing in Labuan Bajo, Tuesday (9/5/2023).
Indonesia’s foreign minister said that with Vietnam, the two leaders discussed efforts to reach the $15 billion trade target for 2028.
“Both are optimistic that this goal will be achieved provided that all trade restrictions or barriers can be reduced or even completely eliminated,” the Indonesian foreign minister said.
Then, he continued, the two leaders, Indonesia and Vietnam, also agreed that a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) would soon be negotiated due to increased investment from both sides.
In addition, the two leaders also agreed to intensify cooperation in the field of new and renewable energies (EBT).
The Foreign Minister added that regarding the completion of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) negotiations between Indonesia and Vietnam which had already been signed, the two leaders agreed that the arrangement implementation and the ratification process could be completed immediately.
“Apart from that, the President also said that the Memorandum of Understanding on maritime affairs and fisheries could be finalized soon,” the foreign minister said.
During this time with the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste, the Minister of Foreign Affairs said, Mr. President of course conveyed his welcome because this was the first time that Timor-Leste participated in the ASEAN Summit.
“Mr. President stressed the importance of economic cooperation, including in the border areas of the two countries. This was discussed during the visit of the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste to Jakarta some time ago,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
According to the Foreign Minister, the two leaders agreed that a joint working group would be formed which would prepare the development of an economic zone on the border of the two countries.
“Like Vietnam, we are seeing more and more investments from both countries. Therefore, Indonesia proposes that a BIT can be formed immediately or discussed between the two countries,” the foreign minister said.
He added that President Joko Widodo had also reminded him of the importance of immediately completing land border negotiations.
“Timor-Leste expresses its gratitude for Indonesia’s support for Timor-Leste’s membership. The President said that during this Indonesian presidency, a roadmap for Timor-Leste to become a full member will be It is hoped that Timor-Leste will soon meet the criteria set out in the roadmap which will be adopted tomorrow, so that it can become a full member of ASEAN”, explained the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Meanwhile with Malaysia, the Prime Minister of Malaysia has invited Mr. President to visit Malaysia.
“Mr. President underscored the importance for both parties to immediately resolve several sea and land border issues. Mr. President again reiterated the importance of optimizing the one-channel system and protecting Indonesian migrant workers working in Malaysia,” the foreign minister said.
While waiting for Laos, continued the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the two leaders mainly discussed economic cooperation.
For example, President Jokowi mentioned several collaborations between the Indonesian BUMNs and Laos, including the cooperation between PLN and Electricity of Laos, then the acquisition of planes from PT. DI for the Laotian Air Force, as well as the acquisition of trains from PT INKA for the public company Petrotrade Laos.
“The two leaders also stressed the importance for the two countries to strengthen cooperation in the eradication human trafficking what is currently happening in the member countries of ASEAN”, concluded the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Photo: Screenshot from Setpres Youtube channel
