Imran Khan arrested in Pakistan





IMRAN KHAN expected an uneventful day in court when he traveled from Lahore to Islamabad to appear in the Islamabad High Court on May 9. It shouldn’t be. Thirteen months after he was ousted as Prime Minister in a vote of no confidence, Mr Khan was taken from the court premises and into an armored car by paramilitary personnel and taken into the custody of anti-corruption authorities in the country. Rather than contesting a snap election, which he has been calling for for months, the mercurial populist may have to watch the general elections due later this year unfold from a jail cell, provided they take place.

The reason given for Mr. Khan’s arrest is alleged corruption in connection with a land deal. (He denies the charges.) Still, the arrest appears to be linked to his growing feud with the Pakistani armed forces. On May 6, Mr Khan claimed at a public rally that Army Intelligence Major General Faisal Naseer was plotting to assassinate him. Mr Khan had previously blamed Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced him as prime minister, and other senior government and intelligence officials for a failed assassination attempt in November. He was shot in the leg.

In a rare public statement, the army’s public relations arm called Mr Khan’s latest allegations extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable and threatened to take legal action. That did not stop Mr Khan from repeating them in a video recorded en route to court in Islamabad. He was arrested shortly thereafter.

This arrest is the latest development in a political and constitutional crisis that has lasted for months. Mr Khan has never accepted the legitimacy of his stepping down as prime minister a year ago. In order to force the government to hold early national elections, his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in January caused the dissolution of two provincial assemblies it controlled, including that of the crucial state of Punjab. . But Mr. Sharif wants unified polls in the four provinces and the center in October, after the end of Parliament’s term. The crisis became constitutional when the Supreme Court ordered elections in Punjab on May 14, as requested by Mr Khan, an order that the central government and parliament rejected.

Mr. Sharif and his government seem keen to buy time to improve the economy before the elections are held. Annual inflation hit a record 36.4% in April, the highest in Asia. Food price inflation is 48.1%. GDP growth is expected to reach a dismal 0.5% this year. With an estimated $77.5 billion in loan repayments due by June 2026, and no sign that the IMF will soon agree to resume a $6.5 billion lending program, Pakistan remains at risk of default despite the bilateral support from China. During a visit to Islamabad over the weekend, the Chinese foreign minister called on the country to put its chaotic politics in order and focus on improving the economy.

The most immediate risk is the breakdown of law and order. Small protests have already turned violent. More dangerously, and unusually in Pakistan’s political history, protests have been directed against military sites. In Lahore, the usually heavily fortified residence of the city’s top military commander was breached by protesters armed with batons, who smashed windows, set fire to furniture and carried away household items. A protester was seen cradling a peacock. I took it from the corps commanders house. It’s the people’s money. What they stole, we take back, said the masked protester. Protesters could also be seen breaking through the main gate of the army headquarters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi.

In Pakistan, where the military is both feared and respected, social media images of protests against it are an unusual and dramatic sight. The government may be trying to prevent people from seeing them. At the time of publication, Pakistanis across the country were reporting outages in social media, internet and mobile phone networks.

There is nothing new about a political leader falling out of favor with the Pakistani military. What is new is the willingness of Mr. Khan and his supporters to take the fight to the army. Mr Sharif and his government can imagine their chances of staying in power as Mr Khan clashes with the military. But Pakistan may be closer to the edge than they think.

