Trump’s net worth: How much money does he really have in 2023?





Former President Donald Trump was ordered to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages after a federal jury found him liable on Tuesday for assault and defamation in a civil lawsuit stemming from allegations that he raped her in the 1990s.

The award comes after Trump reclaimed a spot on Forbes’ annual list of America’s 400 richest people last year, after falling off the rankings in 2021.

Following the verdict, Trump posted on Truth Social, “I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A SHAME – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT EVER!” He did not address the monetary reward in his message.

The jury found Trump liable for sexual assault, but not rape, and also found he defamed Carroll. Here’s what to know about Trump’s wealth.

How much is Trump worth?

In May, Forbes estimated Trump’s net worth at $2.5 billion, placing the real estate developer 1,232nd on the magazine’s list of the world’s richest billionaires.

That’s a 22% drop from 2022, when the magazine estimated his fortune at $3.2 billion. So while his wealth has plummeted, a $5 million reward from the Carroll decision represents a small fraction of his overall wealth.

Where does Trump’s wealth come from?

Much of Trump’s wealth comes from real estate, with Forbes pegging his New York real estate holdings at $720 million. It also owns golf clubs and resorts valued at $730 million, such as Trump National Doral Miami and Mar-a-Lago, also in Florida. Other assets and investments are worth another $840 million, the magazine reports.

Those other investments include a large stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs the conservative social network called Truth Social. Last year, Forbes called the stake “its most valuable asset.”

Why has Trump’s net worth declined?

Two words: Social Truth. The company has erased more than $500 million from its net worth this year, Forbes estimates.

Trump Media & Technology Group’s higher valuation last year was based on the expectation that the company would go public through a so-called special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. But that plan went awry as the company that was supposed to orchestrate the merger, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), postponed the vote on the merger.

The merger is also being reviewed by regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, which must approve the Digital World-Trump Media merger for it to be accepted. Trump called the investigations a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

With the troubles facing Trump’s media company, Forbes estimates his stake in the company is now worth $180 million – well below the $730 million the social media business was worth last year.

