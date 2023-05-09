Congress calls for EC action against PM Modi for his appeals to Karnataka voters during ‘period of silence’

On Tuesday, Congress petitioned the Electoral Commission demanding immediate action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appealing to voters in Karnataka “in violation” of the model code and said it was “a litmus test” for the ability and willingness of the voting body to enforce the laws.

In a lengthy complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, Congress Secretary General for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala asked the commission whether it would remain a “silent and helpless bystander” or fulfill its constitutional duty and act against the Prime Minister.

Read also | ‘Every Karnataka’s dream is my dream’: Prime Minister Modi’s strong speech for return of BJP government in Karnataka

“Do the laws apply to the Prime Minister or not and whether the CIS has the capacity and the will to enforce this mandate or remain a helpless bystander? Truly a litmus test for the CIS,” Surjewala asked in a tweet.

If the Prime Minister flouts the electoral laws and the code of conduct for elections with impunity, brazenly and in complete disregard of #ICE directions, If the Prime Minister refuses at this very point to recognize the authority of the ECI Act and guidelines, If the Prime Minister flouts the silence pic.twitter.com/sBG6YYdpSz Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 9, 2023

The Congress also raised objections to comments by Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and other senior BJP leaders.

“One thing is extremely clear…(they) consider themselves above the law and the Constitution and assume that the CIS is either intimidated by the high office they hold or that the CIS is too weak to act against them or hold them accountable for gross and repeated violations of the Model Code…as well as various other election laws,” the party wrote to the polling committee.

Congress raised objections to Prime Minister Modi’s appeal to voters in Karnataka after the end of the campaign on Monday night and said they were “flagrant and provocative violations” of the model code of conduct. Voting will take place on Wednesday.

Follow All Karnataka Assembly Election Updates Here

Making a strong plea for the return of the BJP government to Karnataka a day before the poll, Prime Minister Modi said the affection he had received in the state over the past few days was unprecedented and had reinforced the determination to make it number one. sectors.

In its complaint, the Congress said: “…in all humility, this is a litmus test for this honorable Election Commission of India to exercise its constitutional duty under Section 324 of the Constitution of India and to hold those in power accountable. The alternative is clear. There will be no level playing field and instead there will be ‘free for all’, those in power never being held accountable to either ICE or the rule of law.

“An unwritten but accepted norm would be that the mandate of the ECI extends only to opposition parties and not to the prime minister and his colleagues,” he charged.

Sharing the complaint on social media, Surjewala said, “Our complaint to the CIS over Prime Minister Modi’s flagrant and provocative violations urging them to act or be historically remembered for their inaction and forever diluting the authority of the IEC”.

The party said the prime minister had sent two video messages to voters in Karnataka since the end of the campaign, one after 11 p.m. on Monday and another on Tuesday.

“If the Prime Minister flouts the electoral laws and the code of conduct for elections with impunity, brazenly and in complete disregard of ICE guidelines…if the Prime Minister flouts the ‘period of silence’…if the Prime Minister is trying to influence voters for electoral gains during the prohibited period, whether the CIS remains a silent and helpless bystander or fulfills its constitutional duty…,” Surjewala tweeted.

Forty-eight hours before the end of the ballot is considered the period of silence.

The party demanded that the Election Commission initiate appropriate proceedings against Modi, Shah, Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the BJP.

“It may be mentioned that if found guilty under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act 1951, such leaders shall be disqualified from their respective memberships in Parliament as well as in the Legislative Assembly,” according to the congressional complaint.

“We hope that the Commission will treat this matter with the attention it deserves and take immediate action to move the matter forward,” reads the complaint sent to the CEC.

In his appeals, Prime Minister Modi sought the blessing of the people of Karnataka in the mission to make the state the number one in the country. “The dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolution is my resolution. When we come together and set a goal, no force in the world can stop us,” he said on Twitter.

In an appeal to the “brothers and sisters” of the state, he asked for their blessing in the mission to make Karnataka the first state in the country, Modi said. “My appeal is for the bright future of Karnataka. It is for the bright future of your family, especially the younger generations,” Modi said.