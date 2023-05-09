Imran Khan’s arrest is a dark day for democracy





This summer marks the tenth anniversary of the terrible moment Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was abruptly removed from office in a US-backed coup.

Morsi, the only democratically elected leader since Egypt’s independence, was taken to prison, where he died six years later.

Today, it seems all too likely that history will repeat itself – this time in Pakistan.

Like Morsi, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had the impertinence to defy the United States. Like Morsi, he came to power through democratic means – an idea the West claims to support in theory but never does in practice when it comes to Muslim countries.

As with Morsi, there is no smell of corruption around Khan. Like Morsi, he is a man famous for his deep personal integrity. Morsi was an Islamist; Khan often references early Islamic governance in Medina in his speeches and his political hero is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The hatred of corruption has brought Khan and Morsi into conflict with the entrenched vested interests that have ruled their respective countries so wrongly and for so long. Their honesty put the ruling classes to shame, which is a powerful reason why the two made enemies.

Khan was arrested Tuesday morning by paramilitary forces at Islamabad High Court. He faces corruption charges – patently absurd to anyone familiar with Khan’s character and background.

Yet anyone familiar with Pakistan’s troubled history will know that it is an open question whether Khan will ever become a free man again.

His country’s first prime minister, the highly respected man of the people Liaquat Ali Khan, was shot dead by a hitman. The brilliant Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who ruled the country for much of the 1970s, was judicially executed after being deposed in a coup that was almost certainly backed by the United States.

Ali Bhutto’s daughter, Benazir Bhutto, was later murdered and the circumstances surrounding her death remain deeply mysterious. Like her father, she offered the prospect of an alternative to authoritarian rule.

If the United States truly believes in democracy, as it claims, it should voice its dismay at Khan’s arrest.

And it continues. I fear for Imran Khan, a man I have had the privilege of knowing since he led Pakistan to their famous World Cup cricket triumph in 1992. And I fear not just for Khan – I fear for Pakistan itself. Arresting Khan is, to put it simply, a stupid thing to do.

Consider the facts. Khan, who was elected prime minister in general elections nearly five years ago, is by far the most popular and respected political leader in Pakistan today.

The next elections will take place in October. Should Khan run – which he has every right to do – he would win the largest democratic mandate ever won by a politician in Pakistan’s 75-year history.

It would spell disaster for incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a protege of the Sharif business dynasty that has ruled Pakistan for much of the past three decades. It would be a disaster for the corrupt business interests that were being hunted down under Khan’s government.

And that would be a calamity for the United States, which, as history shows, has a structural hostility toward any Pakistani political leader with a democratic mandate. The United States prefers to rule either through client dictators or compromised Democratic politicians.

Khans’ map was scarred during the US-led War on Terror after he bravely campaigned against US drone strikes on Pakistan’s tribal areas. This adamant refusal to act as a pawn for the United States won him significant local popularity, but none in the Bush or Obama White Houses.

Unlike many political leaders, the principled Khan fell out with the United States after Kabul fell to the Taliban nearly two years ago. They disagreed over Afghan state assets frozen by Washington, and even more so over US flights over Pakistan.

Khan and his allies alleged that the United States had worked hard to undermine his mandate and put his political opponents in power. I can’t say if that’s true. Yet such claims are not absurd, since the United States has treated Pakistan as a vassal state since independence in 1947.

American aid to Pakistan always soars during periods of military dictatorship, while it is telling that only five American presidents have visited Pakistan and only during periods of military rule: Dwight Eisenhower; Lyndon Johnson; Richard Nixon; Bill Clinton; and George W Bush.

I do not expect the United States to support another military dictator. But America’s favorite Sharif will have little or no legitimacy if he fights an election this fall with his most popular opponent disqualified or languishing in jail.

If the United States truly believes in democracy, as it claims, it should voice its dismay at Khan’s arrest and express its hope that the former prime minister will be allowed to run for office, unimpeded. by what appear to be false accusations.

So far, there is radio silence from the White House. Britain was equally discreet. This silence speaks volumes. If an opposition politician were arrested in Russia, Iran or China, the United States and Britain would have their sentence heard.

Again, there is an echo of Morsi. After his removal as president, the United States and Britain wasted no time in allying with his murderous successor, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Today is therefore a dark moment for freedom and democracy, not only in Pakistan but throughout the world. Let go Khan!

The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Eye.

