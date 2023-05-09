Reviews | The verdict of E. Jean Carroll does justice to Donald Trump





A federal jury has determined that Donald Trump is a sexual predator. How gratifying to type those words, after all these years and stories about Trump’s treatment of women.

Trump still has criminal charges pending, with more anticipated before his legal woes end. Yet the civil verdict in E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump is finally imposing consequences on a man who has been a Houdini of accountability. Anyone paying attention knew who this man was and what he had done. Now the judiciary has ratified that assessment.

The verdict that Trump sexually abused Carroll, then defamed her when he called her, claims it was a hoax and a complete scam won’t change my mind. Yet it is an indelible part of the record, perhaps only the beginning of a legal system holding Trump accountable for his actions, however belatedly. The jury did not find that Trump raped Carroll, but the $5 million damages award underscores the seriousness with which they viewed his conduct. So does the fact that the jurors had to find by clear and convincing evidence above the usual civil standard that Trump’s defamatory statements about Carroll were false.

The result offers a gratifying measure of the imperfect progress women have made in filing sexual assault and harassment complaints. Carroll was only able to file a sexual assault lawsuit thanks to a New York law enacted last year, the Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year window extending the statute of limitations in the actions claims related to sexual offences, an acknowledgment that victims have been understandably reluctant to make such claims.

Yes, Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina harangued Carroll about why she didn’t scream, why she couldn’t pinpoint the specific date Trump attacked her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman amid 1990s, why she hadn’t come forward at the time. This tired playbook how many times we had to put up with it didn’t work with the jury of six men and three women.

On May 9, a Manhattan jury found that former President Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carrol and awarded him $5 million in damages. (Video: HyoJung Kim/The Washington Post, Photo: AP/The Washington Post)

An incredible work of fiction, Tacopina called Carroll’s assertion. Good try. Two friends, Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin, testified that Carroll shared the story with them shortly after the incident. Two other women, Natasha Stoynoff and Jessica Leeds, recounted similar incidents in which, they said, Trump suddenly assaulted them, in a public space at Mar-a-Lago and on a plane.

They have nothing to do with you believing the incredible story of E. Jean Carroll, Tacopina said. Fact check: Yes, they did. As Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan argued, Trump’s modus operandi is consistent, he seizes the moment, seems to relish the surprise attack. Tacopina hammered home the argument that Carrolls’ story was based on a 2012 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in which a woman is raped in a dressing room in the lingerie section of Bergdorfs.

They modeled their secret scheme on an episode of one of the most popular shows on television, Tacopina said. A diagram. If you had to invent a story, wouldn’t you actually invent one or, if you couldn’t pull it off, would you choose a more obscure example? Tacopinas’ claim also asked jurors to find that not only Carroll but also his two friends concocted a false story and perjured themselves.

The strongest witness against Trump, however, was Trump himself. He did not appear at the trial in fact, his lawyers did not call any witnesses; how could they? But his videotaped testimony, parts of which were shown to the jury, was damning.

Trump offered his not my type self-incriminating defense about Carroll for good measure by insulting his lawyer’s appearance. You wouldn’t be one of my picks either, to be honest with you. I hope you are not insulted, Trump told Kaplan. I wouldn’t be interested in you in any way.

Imagine how delighted Trump’s lawyers were with this free and safe side of charming jurors. No wonder they didn’t put him on the stand.

Then Trump undermined his own pathetic defense by mistaking a photo of Carroll for that of his ex-wife Marla Maples. Not his type indeed.

And Trump pre-confessed on the Access Hollywood tape. It’s been six years since that conversation was published to find an explanation, beyond locker room talk, about his when you’re a star, they let you. Instead, when questioned by Kaplan, Trump couldn’t avoid revealing his true self.

Historically, it’s true, with stars, Trump testified.

Is it true that they can catch women by the p—y? Kaplan asked.

Well, that’s what if you look at the last million years, I guess that’s largely true. Not always, but mostly true, Trump replied. He paused and then, as he does, continued. Unfortunately or fortunately.

Fortunately? Fortunately?

Who would happily say the word to qualify the act of sexual assault? Kaplan asked the jury.

We know who. The man who was and would be president.

Will this verdict do anything to stop him? Probably not. It is not a criminal conviction. The jury had to decide whether to credit Carroll’s account solely by a preponderance of the evidence and not by the superior criminal standard beyond a reasonable doubt. Trump could have raped E. Jean Carroll in the middle of Fifth Avenue and his true believers wouldn’t care. The rest of us have long known who they are and what they are capable of.

In Trump’s twisted world, any loss at the polls or in court is the result of a system rigged against him, and Tuesday brought the same thing. Trump falsely claimed even before the verdict that he was not authorized to speak or defend himself. (The judge went out of his way to give Trump last-minute leeway to change his mind and testify.) After the jury spoke, the Trump campaign complained that in jurisdictions fully controlled by the Democratic Party, our nation’s justice system is now compromised by extremists. , left-wing politics.

Justice is served in small, imperfect doses. A single teaspoon will not cure the disease. But it’s a start.

