Arrest of Imran Khan: YouTube, Twitter, Facebook suspended in parts of Pakistan





Amid massive violent protests against the arrest of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, social and media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter and Facebook have been suspended in several parts of Pakistan. Demonstrations erupted across the country against Imran Khan’s arrest. Protesters stormed the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, attacked military installations, set fire to vehicles and damaged property across the country.

Police have repeatedly clashed with activists from Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party after Imran Khan’s arrest earlier in the day. PTI supporters staged a protest outside the Pakistani High Commission in London.

The Punjab government imposed Article 144 for two days across the province. The same article was imposed on Peshawar for 30 days. Section 144 empowers the district administration to issue orders in the public interest which may prohibit an activity for a specified period. A notification issued by the Punjab Home Ministry said the restriction was imposed due to protest activities posing “serious security threats”.

In Hyderabad, Pakistan, PTI supporters set fire to a barricade during the protest. In Karachi, PTI supporters set fire to a Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) vehicle, Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab said. He shared a video of a burning vehicle on Twitter, saying, “What did the KWSB do to deserve this loss of property?” These vacuum and jet vehicles had served the people of Karachi so well during last year’s monsoon, but unfortunately became a victim of the PTI’s wrath.

