Politics
The Prime Minister presented 5 agendas during the bilateral meeting with Jokowi
Anwar (left) holds a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo while attending the 42nd ASEAN Summit 2023 on Tuesday. – Named photo
LABUAN BAJO – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim outlined five agendas during a bilateral meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, including official visits, annual negotiations and the border between the two countries.
The prime minister, who is here to attend the two-day ASEAN summit from tomorrow, reiterated the invitation of Joko Widodo or better known as Jokowi to pay an official visit to Malaysia in June 2023.
The proposed date is June 19-20 or June 22-23 after the Prime Minister’s official visit on January 8-9.
During the meeting in West Manggarai city, East Nusa Tenggara province, Anwar also expressed Malaysia’s willingness to support the organization of the 17th Bilateral Cooperation Commission (JCBC) meeting and the 14th Annual Negotiation (AC) which will be hosted by Indonesia to strengthen bilateral relations. . .
He said Malaysia is also completing domestic procedures to enable the signing of the Border Crossing Agreement (BCA) and Border Trade Agreement (BTA) during Jokowi’s visit to Malaysia or during the 14th annual negotiations.
Both agreements have been finalized and are ready for signing.
Regarding the maritime boundary delimitation, Anwar explained that Malaysia is ready to finalize the draft maritime boundary delimitation treaty in the southernmost area of the Strait of Malacca and the maritime boundary delimitation treaty in the sea. of Sulawesi, including the question of “the total extent of the territorial sea”. ‘ at the 40th Technical Meeting on the Delimitation of Maritime Boundaries to be held this year.
For the land border, Malaysia is also ready to sign both Sebatik Island and Sinapad-Sesai Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Sabah-North Kalimantan as a package in 2024 a once the field measurement and documentation work has been completed.
During the 30-minute meeting, Anwar also stressed the need for both countries to comply with the implementation of the Joint Guidelines Memorandum of Understanding to protect the welfare and safety of fishers in the the disputed area of the Strait of Malacca.
This issue is contained in the Memorandum of Understanding regarding Common Guidelines for the Treatment of Fishermen by Maritime Law Enforcement Agencies in Indonesia and Malaysia, which was signed on January 27, 2012. – Bernama
