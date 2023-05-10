Activision Blizzard hires lawyer who advised Boris Johnson on partygate to deal with CMA appeal





Activision Blizzard has hired one of the UK’s most prominent legal eagles to lead the fight against the recent decision by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to block the proposed $65 billion deal (opens in a new tab) with Microsoft ( thank you, Financial Times (opens in a new tab)). Lord David Pannick KC of Blackstone Chambers is considered one of the leading lawyers of his time, with former clients including Queen Elizabeth II. More recently, he made headlines for advising disgraced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the partygate scandal (where UK government figures lived behind closed doors while imposing lockdown restrictions on the population). The CMA decided to block the merger two weeks ago, prompting a furious backlash from Activision Blizzard and Microsoft executives. Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick vowed to fight the decision as Microsoft President Brad Smith was so stunned he called it out the company’s “darkest day” in the UK (opens in a new tab). The real problem is that, regardless of what other regulators say, there’s no way Microsoft can close the deal globally and split Activision Blizzard UK into a separate entity, so the decision to the CMA risks nullifying the agreement completely. Hiring Lord Pannick is, in a British legal context, the most serious statement of intent he can make. The guy is as famous and successful as it gets. Among other things, Pannick represented Gina Miller in two Brexit-related victories against the UK government, one of which in 2019 saw the Supreme Court ruling that Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament was unlawful. He has also represented the likes of F1 tycoon Max Mosley and Princess Diana, as well as the likes of the UK government, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and porn distributors Sheptonhurst Ltd. A man with diverse and varied interests! Chambers UK legal guide calls him an “outstanding public law floss” (“floss” is UK legalese for one of the King’s counsel, a mark of exceptional ability), who handled “human rights cases the most publicized man before the national courts”. , European and international courts” during his time at the bar. Pannick’s appointment comes after Microsoft hired Daniel Beard KC, another competition lawyer, to lead its lawsuit. Microsoft and Activision will act independently in their appeals, as the deal rumbles through regulators in the European Union and the United States. Regardless of how much companies spend on lawyers, however, they face an uphill battle. The appeal will be heard by the Competition Appeals Tribunal (CAT), which will analyze the CMA’s decision-making procedures and determine whether they were followed appropriately. Even if the CAT grants the appeal, however, the result will be a further referral to the AMC: so it’s not over by far.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/activision-blizzard-hires-barrister-who-advised-boris-johnson-on-partygate-to-front-cma-appeal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos