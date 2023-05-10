Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets Prime Minister Modi, discusses strengthening strategic relations









Update: May 09, 2023

New Delhi [India]May 09 (ANI): Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and discussed strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.

Along with Prime Minister Modi, the Israeli Foreign Minister discussed expanding the Abraham Accords and promoting a free trade agreement.

After his meeting with the prime minister, Cohen tweeted. “India is a world power, the fifth largest economy and the most populous country in the world. I spoke with Prime Minister Modi about strengthening strategic relations between the countries, expanding the Abraham Accords and promoting a free trade agreement that will boost Israel’s economy.”

His tweet added, “I thanked him for his warm attitude towards the State of Israel and the Jewish community in India, and we agreed to continue to strengthen the excellent ties between Israel and India.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Cohen is on a three-day visit to India, but had to cut his visit short due to the security situation in Israel following Operation Shield and Arrow.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen has decided to cut short his visit to India due to a security update amid an Israeli military action against members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement .

Cohen, who arrived in India on Tuesday for a three-day official visit, will now return to Israel following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I landed a short time ago in New Delhi, the capital of India, and immediately upon landing I received a security update. In light of events in Israel, I I have decided to cut short the diplomatic visit to India and return to Israel after my meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi which will take place today,” the Israeli foreign minister said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Three senior leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement were killed by the Israeli army in a bomb blast on Tuesday morning in which explosions ripped through Gaza as part of ‘Operation Shield and Arrow’, The Times reported. of Israel. The Israeli army began striking targets in the Strip just after 2 a.m. in what appeared to be a coordinated surprise attack on senior leaders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

Prior to the operation, Israeli residents of areas within 40 kilometers (25 miles) of Gaza were ordered to enter or stay near bomb shelters in fear of retaliatory attacks, so that the raids continued to thunder in the strip.

During his one-day visit, Cohen also met with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In India, Cohen also led an economic delegation made up of 36 Israeli businessmen mainly from the fields of water management and agriculture.

He also tweeted: “Strengthening economic ties with one of the world’s greatest powers For my visit to India, I arrived at the head of an economic delegation composed of dozens of businessmen and representatives of companies. The commercial potential between Israel and India is huge. , and today we took important steps that will expand cooperation towards a free trade agreement and contribute to the economies of both countries. »

The two countries took note of the progress made in I2U2 and held in-depth discussions on cooperation in the fields of security, economy, technology, innovation, connectivity and health.

Foreign Minister Cohen also opened the CII India-Israel Business Forum. Three memorandums of understanding were signed at the event, marking a new era of cooperation and partnership between the business communities of the two nations.

During the visit, there was the signing of the framework agreement between Israel and India on the facilitation of temporary employment of Indian workers in specific sectors of the labor market (caregivers and construction workers) in the State of Israel.

The two countries have also signed a letter of intent to establish two water technology centers in India.

A project called World on Wheels (WoW Bus) was launched by the Israeli Embassy in India in the presence of Foreign Minister Cohen. The aim of this initiative is to facilitate digital literacy, personality development and entrepreneurship education in rural India. This is one of many projects undertaken by the Embassy with local partners in India in the field of education. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/israeli-foreign-minister-eli-cohen-meets-pm-modi-discusses-strengthening-of-strategic-relations20230509232033

