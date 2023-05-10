Jury finds Donald Trump assaulted, defamed E. Jean Carroll





Published

2023-05-09 14:18

2:18

May 9, 2023

pm

Update

2023-05-09 17:35:34.000000

America/New_York

Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

A jury found on Tuesday that Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll, in a lawsuit related to a decades-old rape allegation involving the former president and current presidential candidate. She was awarded $5 million in damages.

A nine-member jury returned the verdict just hours after deliberations began in a civil trial that began in late April and spanned several weeks.

Carroll claimed in 2019 that Trump raped her in a dressing room during a chance encounter at a Bergdorf Goodman store in New York in the late 1990s. She says Trump defamed her on social media when he denied the allegation.

The jury determined that Carroll had not proven his rape allegation, but agreed that Trump was liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

Trump faces no jail time after the trial, but this is one of the first times he will face consequences for one of the sexual misconduct allegations women have made against him. It comes as he is running for president again and leading the Republican Party primary election. Trump was scheduled to appear on a television forum hosted by CNN on Wednesday.

Trump also faces several separate criminal investigations.

Carroll’s attorneys had to convince jurors that a preponderance of evidence supported his civil case, a lower standard of proof than in a criminal case.

Shortly after the verdict was read, Trump told Fox News Digital he planned to appeal.

This verdict is a disgrace, he said. This is the sequel to the greatest political witch hunt in history.

While Trump refused to testify in person during the trial, excerpts from a pre-recorded deposition by Trump were shown to the jury in which he denied the assault.

It didn’t happen, Trump, 76, said in the video. He also said Carroll was not my type, but also confused her with his ex-wife, Marla Maples, in a photo from the 1980s. After Trump was corrected, he said the photo was blurry .

Shortly before deliberations began on Tuesday, Trump claimed on his Truth Social social media platform that he was not authorized to speak or defend himself in the case. But District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw the trial, had given Trump an extended window throughout the weekend to testify.

Carroll’s multi-day testimony included a detailed account of the alleged rape and the effects it had on her life. Carroll told the jury that she had not had sex or a romantic partner since the alleged sexual assault.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen, the 79-year-old said. He lied and ruined my reputation, and I’m here to try and get my life back.

Carroll left a Manhattan courtroom smiling before entering a vehicle.

She later released a statement saying, “Today the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.

Carroll testified during the trial that she told two friends about the alleged rape shortly after it happened; they testified to corroborate his account. Separately, two women who claim Trump sexually assaulted them, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff also testified.

Trump’s lead attorney at trial attempted to frame Carroll as a liar and someone trying to make money off the allegation.

Although the battery and defamation case is unrelated to Trump’s time in public office, the lawsuit comes as the former president faces multiple investigations into his actions as president. He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying first-degree business records in connection with allegedly hidden money paid to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. He also faces investigations related to allegations of election interference in Georgia during the 2020 election and mishandling of classified documents.

Carroll wasn’t able to file her lawsuit until last November due to a new New York state law that expanded the window for people to pursue civil lawsuits involving sexual assault allegations when the deadline prescription has expired.

On Tuesday, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, who signed the bill into law, underscored its importance.

I was proud to sign the Adult Survivors Act so brave survivors like E. Jean Carroll could have their day in court, she tweeted. This law gives survivors the right to have their voices heard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://19thnews.org/2023/05/e-jean-carroll-donald-trump-verdict/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos