Donald Trump found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation DW 05/09/2023





A New York jury on Tuesday found former US President Donald Trump responsible for sexually abusing and defaming columnist E. Jean Carroll. He was ordered to pay $5 million ($4.56 million) in damages and fines in the civil lawsuit.

However, the jury rejected Carroll’s claim that Trump sexually assaulted her in 1996.

During the two-week trial, Carroll said Trump sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan luxury store fitting room. She said he then damaged her reputation by writing in a post on her Truth Social platform in 2022 that her allegations were a “complete scam”, “a hoax” and “a lie”.

“We are very pleased,” Carroll’s attorney Robert Kaplan said. Carroll herself did not speak to reporters.

How did Trump react?

Trump maintained that he did not assault Carroll or even know her. He did not attend the trial.

The former president, who is seeking to run for the White House in 2024, said the verdict was a “shame” and again claimed it was part of a political “witch hunt” against him.

Trump has previously cited the lawsuit in campaign fundraising emails as evidence of what he describes as a Democratic attempt to destroy him politically.

In March, he was indicted for paying money to an adult film star before he won the 2016 presidential election. His polling number improved after the indictment, which made him the first former US president to be criminally charged.

Donald Trump indicted by Manhattan grand jury

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

What were the charges against Trump?

Carroll, 79, said Trump allegedly raped her at the Bergdorf Goodman department store nearly 30 years ago.

She was then working as an editor for Elle magazine and said Trump asked her for help choosing a gift for a woman. They reportedly met in a fitting room after walking around the store and chatting. Here, Carroll said Trump pushed her against the wall and raped her.

She said she was then able to flee after a few minutes.

“I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it, he said it didn’t happen. He lied and broke my reputation, and I’m here to try to get my life back,” Carroll said in his trial testimony.

ab,fb/jcg (AP, Reuters)

