Politics
Why China Can’t Trust Ukraine
Last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Russian President Vladimir Putin, his “limitless strategic partner”, to discuss, among other things, Putin’s war in Ukraine. As Xi traveled to Moscow, he said he was also planning to have a virtual conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The diplomatic gamble sparked a wave of hopeful speculation that Xi would use his growing influence with Putin to facilitate Russian-Ukrainian negotiations to end what Xi calls “the Ukraine crisis” and Putin hygienically calls its “special military operation”. (This could more accurately be described as its special war crimes operation.)
The Biden administration has expressed hope that, as national security adviser Jake Sullivan put it, the appeal “will continue to deter them from choosing to provide lethal assistance to Russia, which we obviously put on guard”. It’s unclear what superior persuasive leverage on China Zelensky would have over Biden’s ‘warning’ of what UN Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield called a US “Red line.”
Zelensky was seduced by the prospect of speaking with Xi and publicly gave the impression that he was eagerly awaiting his call. European Commission President Ursula von Leyden pushed the idea during a meeting with Xi in Beijing, but only said the call would take place “when the time and conditions are right.”
Zelensky’s hoped-for conversation did not take place while Xi was in Moscow or for several weeks afterwards. Beijing was now in its favored position of receiving supplicants seeking its attention, just as President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken were thrust into the posture of eagerly seeking meetings and calls with their ostensibly aloof Chinese counterparts.
The first underlying premise of all the hopeful speculation is that China has particular leverage over Putin because its economic support is essential to keeping the Russian economy afloat, a fact. The much more dubious hypothesis is that Xi would be inclined to wrest from Putin important territorial or sovereignty concessions that would be more than illusory.
At first glance, the positions of the fighters seem irreconcilable. Putin wants all or a substantial part of Ukraine – especially Crimea – to be placed under permanent Russian sovereignty.
Zelensky has repeatedly said that his government and people want every square kilometer of Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia to be liberated and returned. A negotiated settlement would require at least a partial withdrawal from one or both parties.
It is difficult to see what concession Putin Zelensky could reasonably expect Xi to produce. It’s conceivable that Zelensky is ready to offer Putin a face-saving end to the fighting, which means Russia would retain some sovereign Ukrainian territory – although Crimea appears to be non-negotiable for both sides.
Zelensky might consider another option. Rather than negotiate over the heads of the people, he might be willing to agree to an internationally supervised referendum on the future status of the Russian-speaking parts of Ukraine – especially Donbass and Crimea, contrary to the deeply charade imperfect of Putin. organized in 2022.
Given the war crimes record in Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine over the past year, it is highly unlikely that many Ukrainians will choose to live under Putin’s rule.
Another possible explanation for Zelensky’s apparent willingness to accept Xi as a bona fide mediator could be Zelensky’s high expectations, realistic or exaggerated, for the success of the impending Ukrainian counteroffensive. He may think he can convince Xi to warn Putin of his last chance to avoid a humiliating Russian defeat.
The reverse of this assumption is also possible. Zelensky may fear the failure of the counteroffensive due to inordinate delays in the delivery of Western tanks and President Biden’s refusal to supply fighter jets and longer-range weapons systems. Zelensky might want to get the best deal possible now.
In any event, Xi’s role as an honest broker is highly suspect. While professing its allegiance to international norms such as national sovereignty and the peaceful settlement of disputes, China has provided strong political and material support to Putin. Xi has blamed the West for the war, increased China’s purchases of Russian oil to fund the Russian war, and provided ‘non-lethal’ dual-use technology that can be used to kill Ukrainians and destroy their cities and infrastructure.
It is a shameless disregard for the lecture Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang gave the other day to US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, accusing washington to “say one thing and do another”.
An example of how China adheres to the principle that nations keep their word is that of Xi solemn promise face to face to President Obama at their 2013 summit that China would not militarize the artificial islands it has built in the South China Sea.
The Qin-Burns meeting highlighted the overriding reason why China’s good faith towards Ukraine cannot be trusted. Qing said: “[The U.S.] I can’t talk about communication on one side, but keep suppressing and containing China on the other.
Beijing’s idea that America is “suppressing and containing China” is the United States’ commitment to helping China’s neighbors, especially Taiwan, defend against Chinese expansionism in the region.
Qin’s spokesperson stressed that while Washington expects China’s cooperation on other issues, it “must handle the Taiwan issue properly.”
Putin’s assault on Ukraine parallels the aggression China is vigorously planning against Taiwan. So any concession Xi pressures Putin would potentially undermine China’s hardline stance on Taiwan.
Allowing, for example, a legitimate plebiscite or referendum on Taiwan’s future would ensure a popular declaration of independence, since the people of Taiwan have no desire to return to life under a dictatorship. Having got rid of an authoritarian system, the Chinese communist variety no longer has any appeal.
Xi would no more be willing to settle for an outlying Taiwanese island than Putin would likely accept Crimea or part of eastern Ukraine, except as a base of operations for further aggression at a later date.
The most useful thing Xi could do to bring the war in Ukraine to a just end would be to set a good example for Putin by renouncing all use of force against Taiwan and recommending that he do the same for Ukraine.
Without holding its breath for this to happen or being distracted by bogus peace initiatives, the West should expedite the delivery of all necessary weapons to Ukraine and Taiwan.
Joseph Bosco was China Country Director for the Secretary of Defense from 2005 to 2006 and Asia-Pacific Director of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief from 2009 to 2010. He served in the Pentagon when Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia and was involved in the Department of Defense. discussions on the American response. Follow him on Twitter @BoscoJosephA
