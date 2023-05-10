Karnataka Elections | By video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges Karnataka’s electorate to help make the state ‘number 1’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted an open letter and video message on Tuesday calling on Karnataka’s electorate to use their ballot to help make the state number 1.

Karnataka votes on Wednesday. According to Article 126 of the law on the representation of the people, the campaign must end 48 hours before the closing of the polls in order to provide a period of tranquility for the voters to decide. The campaign for the Karnataka polls therefore closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.

An Electoral Commission source claimed there was an opinion against any action against the prime minister on the grounds that his tweet was posted from outside the state where the polls will take place.

However, a former chief electoral commissioner told this newspaper: The law is clear. Any electoral matter, that is to say anything that can influence the outcome of the election and which can be consulted by the electronic media in the polling area, is not authorized 48 hours before the end of the poll.

During the Tripura elections in February, electoral authorities acted against tweets during the silence period for the first time. Those who received notices from the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura included Dilip Saikia, National General Secretary of the BJP and MP for Mangaldoi in Assam, based outside the polling area.

Article 126 prohibits the solicitation of votes through public meetings, processions, television advertisements or entertainment programs during the period of silence in the voting area.

Modi may also have bet on some wiggle room in Article 126, which does not bar a general call for people to come out and vote.

However, Modis’ letter and video message hail the achievements of the dual-engine government and repeat the BJP’s election slogan, E baariya nirdhara, bahumatata BJP Sarkara a call for a clear majority making it clear that what they are doing is not a blanket urge to vote but to vote for the BJP.

The letter contains a photo of Modis as well as images of BJP National Chairman JP Nadda and BJP leaders. A slogan below reads: Press the lotus button, vote for the BJP.

The video message, in which Modi largely repeats everything he says on the poster, shows him against a background dotted with the BJP’s election symbol, the lotus.

Congress filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Modis’ letter and video message.

In an urgent memorandum to the polling committee, party general secretary and MP Randeep Surjewala also cited interviews with Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as breaches of the 48-hour silence period.

Surjewala reminded the Election Commission of six memoranda Congress had previously submitted complaining of violations of election regulations by Modi, Shah, Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on which the panel had no acted.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi; Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah; BJP National Chairman Shri JP Nadda and other BJP leaders consider themselves above the law and the Constitution and assume that the ECI is either intimidated by the high office they hold or the ‘ECI is too weak to act against them or hold them accountable for flagrant acts and repeated violations of the model code of conduct, ECI written instructions as well as various other election laws, Surjewala said.

May I underline in all humility that this is a litmus test for this honorable Election Commission of India to exercise its constitutional duty under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and hold the people in power responsible.

He added: The alternative is clear. There will be no level playing field and instead it will be free for all, with those in power never being held accountable to either ICE or the rule of law. An unwritten but accepted norm would be that the mandate of the ECI extends only to opposition parties and not to the Prime Minister and his colleagues.

While Article 126 prohibits public meetings and posting to the public of any election matters on electronic media 48 hours before the close of polls, the Union Justice Department did not act on the recommendation. of the 2019 electoral commissions to subject the written press to the article.

Newspaper advertisements are therefore permitted, after pre-certification by the electoral authorities, during the 48-hour silence period. Door-to-door campaigning is also allowed.

On the social media Modi used to spread his letter and video message, political ads accessible to all users are prohibited during this 48-hour period, and the platforms are required to remove any offensive material within three hours of posting. notification.

However, this does not include all political content, only that which is considered advertisements, and the restriction does not apply to closed social media user groups.

News channel interviews were a gray area until election commissions aborted an attempt to book Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for such an interview in the 2017 Gujarat polls. Since then, interviews with news channels have not been banned.

Modis’ letter to Karnatakas voters was released in Hindi, English and Kannada while the video message was exclusively in Hindi except for a few Kannada words at the beginning.

In the letter, Modi tells voters they have witnessed the work of the dual-engine BJP government over the past 3.5 years and adds: Our decisive, targeted and futuristic policies are giving impetus to the growth of the economy. of Karnatakas.

The opening line of the posters reads: You have always showered me with love and affection, it’s like a divine blessing to me.

Towards the end, it is written: The dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolution is my resolution. When we come together and set our minds on one goal, no force in the world can stop us. I seek your blessings in the mission of making Karnataka the number 1 state in the country.

The prime minister had tweeted a similar open letter a day before the vote in Himachal Pradesh last year, but could not prevent the BJP from losing to Congress.