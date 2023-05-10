Key moments in the Donald Trump trial that gripped America | donald trump





The trial over whether or not Donald Trump raped author E Jean Carroll gripped America as it saw the former US president charged with sex crimes in court.

In the end, a jury ruled that Trump had sexually abused the New York writer, but did not convict him of rape.

Here are the key moments:

Carroll testifies

On the first day of the trial, E Jean Carroll recounted the attack which she says left her unable to have a romantic relationship.

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen. He lied and ruined my reputation. I’m here to try to get my life back, she told the jury.

Carroll described meeting Trump as she left the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman. She said he asked for help buying a gift for a woman and eventually paved the way for the lingerie department.

Carroll described Trump as very talkative and herself as absolutely thrilled.

Carroll said Trump grabbed a gray-blue bodysuit from the lingerie department and asked her to try it on. I had no intention of putting it on. I said, you put it on, it’s your color, she told the court.

Carroll said Trump suggested they both try it and waved to the locker room. She said she didn’t take him seriously.

But, she says, the mood quickly changed after they entered the locker room.

He immediately closed the door and pushed me against the wall. He pushed me so hard that I hit my head. I was extremely confused, she said.

Carroll told the jury that the situation had turned absolutely grim. She said Trump pulled down her pantyhose and sexually assaulted her.

Judge rebukes Trump

Judge Lewis Kaplan warned Trump that he may have crossed the line into jury tampering after the former president posted an attack on his social media site, Truth Social, calling Carroll’s accusations a invented scam and witch hunt. Kaplan called Trump’s post completely inappropriate and warned it could become a potential source of liability for him.

Trump remained silent for a few days but launched a fresh attack on Carroll during a visit to Ireland on Thursday, calling the advice columnist a disgrace and saying the judge was extremely hostile.

George Conway advised Carroll

Carroll told the trial that she sued Trump after being encouraged to file a lawsuit by George Conway, the husband of one of the president’s top aides at the time, Kellyanne Conway. George Conway was an outspoken critic of Trump much to the embarrassment of his wife who worked in the White House.

Carroll said that after she went public with her accusation against Trump in 2019, and the then-president accused her of lying about it, she met Conway at a party. She said he encouraged her to think seriously about suing the president for defamation. She filed a complaint a few days later.

Tacopina sought to portray the encounter as evidence of Carroll’s political motivation for action against Trump.

Corroborating witnesses

Two close friends of Carroll told the trial that she told them about the incident shortly after the attack.

Lisa Birnbach told the jury that Carroll called her breathless, hyperventilating, emotional and advised her to go to the police.

Birnbach said Carroll refused.

Another friend, Carol Martin, gave the opposite advice when Carroll came to her house and told her about the assault.

I just volunteered for her to do nothing because it was Donald Trump and he had a lot of lawyers and he would just bury her, she said.

I’ve wondered more than once over the years why I told him that. I am not proud.

A psychologist testifies

Dr. Leslie Lebowitz, a clinical psychologist, told the trial that Carroll was doubled over with stomach pains as she recalled her attack.

Lebowitz said Carroll exhibited aspects of post-traumatic stress disorder, including physical pain, without making the full clinical diagnosis following the alleged assault in 1996.

The psychologist concluded that Carroll had been hurt in three main ways. These include suffering from painful intrusive memories for many years and a decrease in the way she thinks and feels about herself. But Lebowitz said perhaps the most significant effect was that Carroll exhibited avoidance syndromes that kept her from having a romantic life.

After her meeting with Mr. Trump, she began to close in the presence of eligible men, Lebowitz said. She avoids anything that reminds her of the threat.

