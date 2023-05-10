Call to ‘shut down’ Pakistan as ex-PM Imran Khan is ‘dragged’ for arrest





Imran Khan was detained by paramilitaries in Islamabad, as reported by Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo

The violence erupted after former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was dragged from court and arrested, after appearing in the capital to face multiple corruption cases.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior member of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, said the 71-year-old was arrested in Islamabad on Tuesday by officers from the country’s anti-corruption body, the National Accountability Desk.

Later Tuesday, the PTI called on its supporters to “shut down Pakistan”, tweeting: “It’s your time people of Pakistan.

“Khan has always been for you, now it’s time to defend him.”

As news of the arrest spread, around 4,000 Mr Khans supporters stormed the top regional commander’s official residence in Lahore, smashing windows and doors and staging a sit-in as troops retreated to avoid violence.

Protesters also torched police vehicles and blocked major roads.

Protesters also broke down the main gate of the army headquarters in the garrison town of Rawalpindi, where troops showed restraint.

Hundreds of protesters shouted pro-Khan slogans as they marched towards the sprawling building.

Supporters of Imran Khan block an entrance gate to Pakistani army headquarters during a protest in Rawalpindi. Credit: AP

Mr Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April last year which he called illegal and a Western plot.

He has since called for early elections and campaigned against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The military has directly ruled Pakistan for more than half of the 75 years since the country gained independence from British colonial rule and wields considerable power over civilian governments.

Mr Sharif, whose government is facing mounting economic difficulties and struggling to recover from last year’s devastating floods that killed hundreds and caused billions of pounds of damage, criticized Mr Khan for criticizing the army.

Let it be crystal clear that you, as a former prime minister, now on trial for corruption, claim the legitimacy to overthrow the legal and political system,” Mr Sharif tweeted after Mr Khan’s arrest.

In a statement, the European Union called for restraint and composure in the country, through dialogue and the rule of law.

Footage obtained by Imran Khan’s party appears to show him being led away by a crowd of officers

Mr Chaudhry, denouncing the arrest as a kidnapping, said Mr Khan had been dragged out of court, into a police vehicle and was currently in the custody of security forces.

The arrest was condemned across the country by supporters of the popular opposition leader.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, supporters of Mr Khan began gathering in the city of Lahore, chanting anti-government slogans.

The arrest is a blatant interference in legal affairs by the ruling power,” Raoof Hasan, another leader of Mr Khan’s party, told English television Al Jazeera. “We are completely in the dark. He was practically removed from the court of law.

Plainclothes police beat a supporter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as they detained him in Peshawar. Credit: AP

In the port city of Karachi, police brandished batons and fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of Khan supporters who had blocked a key road.

Police were also trying to disperse protesters in Lahore, who briefly blocked key roads there as they rallied, mostly peacefully, against Khan’s arrest.

The London branch of the PTI called for protests outside the Pakistan High Commission in the capital on Tuesday afternoon, with a small group forming a protest in Lowndes Square.

Pakistan’s independent GEO TV broadcast footage of former cricketer-turned-politician Mr Khan being dragged by security forces to an armored vehicle, which took him away.

Pakistani riot police stand guard next to an armored vehicle outside the courthouse in Islamabad. Credit: AP

After Mr Khan was kidnapped, a fight broke out between his supporters and the police outside the court.

Mr Chaudhry said some of Mr Khans’ lawyers and supporters were injured, along with several police officers.

Mr Khan’s party immediately filed a complaint with the Islamabad High Court, which requested a police report explaining the charges against him.

Imran Khan was arrested because he was wanted in a corruption case, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan told a press conference.

Protests erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan’s arrest. Credit: AP

He claimed that Mr Khan had caused millions of dollars in losses to the country’s treasury by illegally buying land from a business tycoon while in office.

Officials from the anti-corruption body said he issued warrants for Mr Khan’s arrest last week in a separate corruption case, for which he had not obtained bail – which would protect him of arrest under the laws of the land.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he would be slated to appear in anti-corruption court later on Tuesday.

He had traveled to the capital Islamabad on Tuesday accused of illegally selling state gifts he had received during his tenure as prime minister and concealing his assets.

Protesters block a road in Peshawar, Pakistan, angered by the arrest of Imran Khan. Credit: AP

Last month Mr Khan told ITV News he believed his life was in danger from his own government – although he offered no proof.

“The government, through the Home Office, issued a warning that my life was at risk,” he said.

“But they say he is threatened by some ‘foreign agencies’ – now I know who I am threatened from.

“These are the same people who tried to assassinate me, the people who sit in government right now.”

Imran Khan told ITV News in April he thought the government might take his life

On November 3 last year, Mr Khan was shot in the leg in what has been widely described as an assassination attempt.

A gunman opened fire on a campaign truck carrying Mr Khan in Wazirabad district, eastern Punjab province, lightly wounding him and some of his supporters, a senior member of his party and the police.

The shooter was immediately arrested and police later released video of him in custody, claiming he acted alone.

On Monday, the army, in a forceful statement, criticized Mr Khan for the fabricated and malicious allegations of his involvement in the November shooting, saying they were extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable.

