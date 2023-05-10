Hannover Messe is a solution-oriented event





Check out more videos and articles about Hannover Messe 2023. The world’s leading trade fair for the industry,Hanover Fair, in 2023 had an air of optimism, and the event managed to meet the expectations of exhibitors and visitors. More than 4,000 exhibitors presented their solutions for a digital, connected and sustainable industry to around 130,000 visitors from all over the world. Highlights of the show included technologies for competitive and climate-neutral industrial production, with central topics such as artificial intelligence, hydrogen solutions, energy management, connected and smart production and the ecosystem. Manufacturing-X dataset. In a world where manufacturers need to worry about climate protection, industry needs technologies from suppliers and users that enable CO 2 – neutral manufacturing. These technological solutions for climate-neutral production were a topic of interest, as 43% of visitors to the event came from abroad to find out how they can prepare production for the future. Visitors saw presentations of high-end industrial products for climate-neutral production, including the development of hydrogen technologies, inspiring ideas for connected production processes. Additionally, there were solutions for efficient energy management as well as the launch of the new Manufacturing-X data ecosystem, which is intended to enable digital business models for industrial SMEs. More than 100 political delegations from more than 50 nations also visited the fair, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and German Economy Minister Robert Habeck. Representatives of the European Union in Brussels were also present, in addition to delegations from other parts of Europe as well as from Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Japan, China, the United States and from India. This year, the partner country, Indonesia, presented itself as a desirable and dynamic investment location. In addition to the 130,000 visitors to the exhibition grounds, the fair was able to count a further 15,000 registered visitors who participated digitally. Here are some examples of the solutions presented: Hydrogen Technologies offers end-to-end solutions to decarbonize various industries

Solve automation problems with scalable platforms

Improve risk mitigation while optimizing cybersecurity

The smart electrical connector has an active asset administration shell for the digital twin

How AI and simulation can enable digital transformation Related links:

