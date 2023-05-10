Killing Boris Johnson marks the only British film in the running for La Cinef at Cannes 2023





The National School of Cinema and Television has announced that Kill Boris Johnsona powerful and deeply personal student film, was shortlisted for the prestigious La Cinef Oscar at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The film, written and directed by a recent NFTS graduate Musa Alderson-Clarke in collaboration with a team of fellow NFTS graduates, including Solomon Goldingalumnus of the Schools Producing MA, is the only UK student film to feature in the festival selection. La Cinef is dedicated to discovering new talent and each year selects only 15 to 20 short films from film schools around the world, the three best being rewarded by the competition jury. Kill Boris Johnson will have its world premiere at the Cinefondation in Cannes on Wednesday May 24 and is the only UK short from a total of over 2,000 submissions. Kill Boris Johnson was conceived at the height of the pandemic and follows the inner turmoil of a grieving Kaz (Shadrach Agozino), whose life was turned upside down by the actions of Boris Johnson’s government while strict Covid restrictions were in place. Following the notorious “Partygate” scandal, Kaz then decides that Prime Minister Boris Johnson should be held accountable, coming up with a plan to kill him. The 24-minute film is a visceral and empowering exploration of grief, anger and responsibility. Writer/director of Kill Boris Johnson Musa Alderson-Clarke is a graduate of the NFTS Directing Fiction MA in February 2023. He says, I wanted Kill Boris Johnson to immortalize the feeling that myself and so many others have felt during the pandemic. “The main aim of this film was to bring to life the dangers of incompetence in governance and how Boris Johnson’s lies played out in the lives of ordinary people. “I am honored to have Kill Boris Johnson selected at La Cinef, it is a film made to be seen and its recognition by Cannes will undoubtedly allow it to have an additional reach. NFTS Director Jon Wardle commented: The selection of Killing Boris Johnson at La Cinef is a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of our recent graduates. “We are extremely proud of Musa and the entire team behind this powerful and thought-provoking film. This selection is recognition of the quality of their incredible work and demonstrates NFTS’s commitment to supporting emerging talent and enabling space to tell their unique stories.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.top10films.co.uk/77823-killing-boris-johnson-marks-only-uk-film-up-for-la-cinef-at-cannes-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos