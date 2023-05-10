Jury finds Trump responsible for sexual abuse in E. Jean Carroll case





Carroll testified that Trump raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman after a chance encounter one evening in the spring of 1996. The jury found that Carroll failed to prove, by a preponderance of evidence, that Trump raped her. But the jury found him guilty of sexual abuse and defamation. The defamation tally stems from a statement Trump made last year in which he called Carroll’s allegation a hoax.

I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and get my life back, Carroll said in a statement after the verdict. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.

His lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said the verdict was a triumph for Carroll as well as for democracy itself and for all survivors around the world.

No one is above the law, she said, not even a former president of the United States.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump called the verdict a disgrace. He added: a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time!

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, said Trump would appeal the verdict. They denied the rape allegation and they always claimed it was a rape case, so it’s a bit perplexing. But we are moving forward, Tacopina said.

He added that he had spoken to the former president. He is a firm believer, like many people, that he cannot get a fair trial in New York based on the jury pool. And I think you could say that’s an accurate assessment based on what happened today.

Trump did not testify in court and did not even attend the trial. His legal team did not call any witnesses. The case hinged on the testimony of Carroll, who told the jury over three days on the witness stand how her meeting with Trump at the luxury department store turned into a brutal attack in a dressing room in the stores’ lingerie department. .

I’m here because Donald Trump raped me, Carroll, 79, told the jury. Referring to a book she wrote in which she detailed the alleged incident, she said: And when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen. He lied and ruined my reputation. And I’m here to try to get my life back.

E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of federal court in Manhattan. Carroll left the court without comment. | John Minchillo/AP Photo

In vivid and, at times, tearful testimony, Carroll recounted how Trump pushed her against the locker room wall, banging her head and pinning her there with his body weight. She said he then pulled down her pantyhose, inserted his fingers into her vagina, and then penetrated her with his penis. The assault lasted a few minutes, she testified, before she managed to break free and flee the store on Fifth Avenue.

She said she simultaneously disclosed what happened to two friends, who both testified on her behalf but told no one else for more than two decades when she went public with her story by publishing an excerpt from his book in New York. Review in 2019.

When asked if she had been silent for so long because she was worried about other people’s reaction to her story, she dismissed that idea. No, I knew how the others would react, she said. Raped women are considered soiled goods. They are considered less.

Although jurors never saw Trump in person, they heard about him in the form of a videotaped deposition, footage from a presidential debate and campaign rallies, and the Access Hollywood tape. , a 2005 recording in which Trump, caught on a hot mic, boasted that when it comes to women, if you’re a star, you can grab them by the pussy.

In his deposition, Trump denied raping Carroll or even knowing about her, calling his allegation the most ridiculous and disgusting story.

It’s just made up, he says.

His attorneys, meanwhile, argued that Carroll’s testimony was not credible, largely because Carroll could not identify certain information, including the specific date of the alleged attack. And they questioned other aspects, such as her claim that she did not recall seeing any other buyers or sellers during the meeting in Bergdorfs.

Carrolls’ lawyers relied heavily on the Access Hollywood tape, saying it amounted to an admission, as one said, that Trump had a habit of sexually assaulting women and that he relied on some kind of manual to do it. To bolster that argument, his lawyers called two other Trump accusers as witnesses: Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff.

The nine-person jury returned its unanimous verdict as required by law after an eight-day trial. The jurors in the case remained anonymous throughout the trial, even to Carroll, Trump and their lawyers after U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered their identities to be kept secret due to a very high risk that the jurors fear harassment.

Although the statute of limitations has long expired on Carrolls’ battery claim, she was able to sue Trump under a New York state law that opened a one-year window from November. 2022 in which people can sue their alleged abusers for sexual assault.

For Carroll, the courtroom experience was bittersweet. When asked during her testimony if she was happy to have denounced Trump, she burst into tears.

I regretted it about 100 times, she said, stopping. But in the end, being able to spend my day in court, well, that’s all for me, she said, her speech interrupted by tears. So I’m happy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/05/09/trump-e-jean-carroll-trial-verdict-00096009 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos