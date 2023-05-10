Turks in Germany report heckling of Erdogan supporters







There are around 1.5 million registered Turkish voters living in Germany, the largest diaspora taking part in Turkey’s pivotal election BERLIN — Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Germany have tried to intimidate voters ahead of the country’s crucial elections, politicians and voters said on Tuesday. In the Berlin district of Neukoelln, a local branch of the opposition CHP party set up buses to transport voters across the city to vote at the Turkish consulate. Ercan Yaprak, co-leader of the local branch, said he saw groups of pro-Erdogan protesters at the consulate. “We are provoked. But we will not respond to it,” Yaprak told AFP. “If they expect us at the consulate to say something back, we won’t. We don’t want a fight.” As voters gathered at the CHP bus station on Tuesday, a car drove past pro-Erdogan music. Katresu Ergez, 29, a Turkish-German citizen among those waiting to board, had already gone to the consulate last week to accompany one of her friends to vote. “You get insulted coming in,” she said. “If you don’t wear a headscarf or wear more modern clothes, you are directly labeled as anti-Erdogan and insulted.” Ergez said she has also seen abuse from Erdogan supporters on social media. “You often receive insults, you are called a terrorist and many other things,” she said. – ‘Blatant attempt’ – There are around 1.5 million registered Turkish voters living in Germany, the largest diaspora taking part in Turkey’s most crucial election in decades. They have been voting since April 27, with polling stations due to close Tuesday evening. Around one in two voters in Germany turned out in the last election in 2018, and support for Erdogan was stronger then in Europe’s biggest economy than in Turkey itself. With polls showing Erdogan, 69, locked in a close battle with secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu and his powerful six-party alliance that span Turkey’s cultural and political divide, the pressure is on for every vote. Erdogan’s supporters pressured the Turks in Germany “with methods that are not acceptable”, according to Herbert Reul, interior minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. “There is a blatant attempt to influence the formation of opinion or even to put people under pressure,” Reul told broadcaster ZDF in an interview to be aired on Tuesday evening. Supporters of Erdogan and his AKP party have often sparked controversy in Germany. Earlier this year, an AKP politician in Neuss threatened exiled Turkish opposition politicians in Germany, saying, “We beat them in Turkey and now we will beat them in Germany. Such statements must be countered, Reul said. “If a politician thinks he can continue the Turkish election campaign here, then we won’t allow it.”

