What we know about what we know about Imran Khan’s arrest in Pakistan





Imran Khan, Pakistan’s former prime minister, was arrested by paramilitary troops on Tuesday on charges of corruption, deepening the country’s political crisis ahead of this year’s national elections.

Troops entered a courthouse in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad to arrest Khan, who has contested the politically motivated charges that he is seeking re-election. Pakistani officials have accused him of illegally buying land from a business tycoon when he was prime minister, which resulted in losses of hundreds of millions of dollars to the state treasury. Khan called for demonstrations in response to his arrest, and his many supporters responded by showing up at the corps commanders’ residence in Lahore and the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Khan’s arrest contributes to several crises that currently threaten Pakistan’s stability. The country is currently experiencing record inflation and teetering on the brink of default. And there has recently been a spike in terrorist activity. But the political crisis has so far overshadowed those issues and could lead to mass protests, experts said.

Khan has a large, growing and passionate support base that has long identified his arrest as a red line. His supporters are already on the streets and will likely remain there for some time, said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center. The longer Khan is detained, the greater the risk of prolonged unrest in urban centers.

Khan, the populist leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), one of the country’s largest political parties, was the first prime minister in the country’s history to be ousted in a vote of no confidence in April 2022 after falling out of favor with the political establishment and the Pakistani military. He was elected on the grounds that he failed to deliver on his promise to root out corruption and lift the country’s economy out of its Covid-19 downturn.

But the former international cricketer is also a charismatic leader who has grown in popularity since his ousting, capitalizing on public grievances against corruption and state repression. His supporters have been protesting for months, but their outrage has intensified as new charges have been leveled against him. He is currently the target of more than 100 cases.

Instead of paying attention to these things, the country is really focusing on this political crisis and political instability, said Tamanna Salikuddin, South Asia director for the American Institute for Peace. Now you are even more paralyzed in terms of dealing with economic and terrorist crises. No one will have space to take care of them.

What we know about the corruption charges against Khan

The latest charges add to multiple pre-existing cases against Khan, which also involve terrorism and blasphemy charges. Khan’s guilt or innocence has yet to be established in court, but political experts note that even if he is guilty, the charges may be politically motivated.

I in no way mean to say that there may not be anything there to hold him accountable for corruption, Salikuddin said. But that being said, you could make the case for corruption against almost any politician in Pakistan. And usually you don’t see these cases come out until there’s a politically motivated reason.

In the case of Khans, the motivation may be to silence one of the outspoken critics of the current government. He blamed the army for an attack at a rally that left him shot and wounded in November, allegations he vehemently denied. The military plays a key role in Pakistani politics, with civilian leaders often soliciting its favors and requesting its support on national security issues. He also accused the current government of conspiring with the military to depose him.

While the immediate cause of the arrest is a corruption case, the real reason is likely the blood feud that has embroiled Khan and civilian and military leaders for more than a year since his ousting, Kugelman said. Today’s events reinforce his narrative of victimhood, and in Pakistan, narratives of victimhood can be very powerful political tools.

While it is certainly possible that he is the target of an opposition campaign, he has been at the center of corruption scandals and has resorted to extreme means to hold on to power. He attempted to dissolve parliament to avoid the vote of no confidence, and it was reported that members of his entourage were involved in a massive bribery scheme involving offshore companies and trusts which they used to hide millions of dollars. of wealth. Moreover, his anti-corruption efforts (although largely legitimate) have also prevented the government from functioning normally.

A previous court ruling barred Khan from holding office until the current term of Pakistan’s National Assembly expires in August. This means he would likely be free to stand for re-election as prime minister in the fall, although his arrest will prevent him from physically campaigning for the time being. But it also depends on the current government’s ability to successfully use the corruption charges to argue that it should again be disqualified for public office.

What the arrest of Khans means for Pakistan

Khan’s arrest represents a major escalation in Pakistan’s political crisis, and there may be no turning back. Some observers call it the country’s biggest crisis since 1971, when East Pakistan became Bangladesh.

Democracy in Pakistan is potentially at stake. After decades of military rule in Pakistan, there has been democratic consolidation from 2008. But there are now fears that political unrest could lead to dramatic and undemocratic intervention, like a coup military state.

It is difficult to see how the political situation is defusing now; it is a very dangerous development and destroys any hope of political stability in Pakistan, said Madiha Afzal, foreign policy officer at the Brookings Institution.

Kugelman said the government could use prolonged unrest as a potential excuse to delay national elections currently scheduled for October. But it could also backfire as unrest would likely escalate in reaction to a decision to postpone the polls, he said.

And the question is whether Khans’ supporters will accept the election results if he loses or is disqualified from running.

Would his supporters really accept the legitimacy of the elections? Would they take to the streets to protest? I think that’s a very likely scenario, Salikuddin said.

Yes, I will donate $120/year

Yes, I will donate $120/year

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/politics/2023/5/9/23717293/imran-khan-arrested-pakistan-protest-prime-minister The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos