Donald Trump found guilty of sexually abusing writer E Jean Carroll in civil trial





Former US President Donald Trump sexually abused E magazine writer Jean Carroll and then defamed her by calling her a liar, a jury in a civil trial has ruled, but jurors found he didn’t tell her. had not raped.

Key points: Ms. Carroll alleged that Mr. Trump was raped in a New York department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. A discovery of sexual abuse was sufficient to establish his liability for assault. Mr. Trump is the frontrunner in the opinion polls for the Republican presidential nomination.

The nine-member jury in Manhattan federal court awarded Ms Carroll approximately $5 million ($7.4 million) in compensatory and punitive damages.

Although the finding of sexual abuse was sufficient to establish her liability for assault and battery, the jury did not find that Mr. Trump had raped her.

After the verdict, Ms Carroll said her victory was ‘not just for me but for all the women who have suffered because she was not believed’.

“Today the world finally knows the truth,” she said.

Mr. Trump chose not to attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read.

In an all-caps social media post, Mr Trump said the verdict was a “shame” and his campaign team said he would appeal the verdict.

“I have absolutely no idea who this woman is,” Trump wrote.

“This verdict is a disgrace, the sequel to the greatest witch hunt of all time!”

Mr Trump, who is campaigning to take over the White House in 2024, will file an appeal, his spokesman Steven Cheung said.

E Jean Carroll says the verdict is a victory for all the women who were not believed. (AP: John Minchillo)

Mr Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, told reporters that the jury’s decision to rule in favor of Mr Trump on the rape allegation but still find him liable for sexual assault was “puzzling” and ” odd”.

“Part of me was obviously very happy that Donald Trump wasn’t called a rapist,” he said.

Mr Tacopina defended Mr Trump’s absence from the trial, saying he got into “a circus atmosphere”.

“He’s strong, he’s ready to move forward. He wants to fight on appeal,” Tacopina said.

What were the allegations?

Ms Carroll, 79, accused Mr Trump, 76, of raping her in the mid-1990s.

She alleged he raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996, then defamed her by denying it happened in a post on her Truth Social platform in October 2022.

The jury deliberated for just under three hours. He rejected Mr Trump’s denial of assaulting Ms Carroll and ruled in her favour.

During a deposition, Donald Trump confused his rape accuser with his ex-wife, Marla Maples, in a photograph taken at an event.

To find him responsible, the jury of six men and three women had to reach a unanimous verdict.

President of the United States from 2017 to 2021, Mr. Trump is the favorite in the opinion polls for the Republican presidential nomination.

In his post on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump claimed Ms Carroll’s allegations were a “complete scam”, “a hoax” and “a lie”.

Jurors were tasked with deciding whether Mr. Trump raped, sexually abused or forcibly touched Ms. Carroll, each of which would satisfy his grievance claim.

They were asked separately whether Mr. Trump defamed Ms. Carroll.

Because this was a civil matter, Trump faces no criminal consequences.

Mr Trump’s legal team opted not to present a defence, betting that jurors would find that Ms Carroll had failed to present a convincing case.

Jean Carroll answers questions from Trump attorney Joe Tacopina during the civil trial. (Reuters: Jane Rosenberg)

Mr Trump had said Ms Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist and registered Democrat, made up the allegations to boost sales of his 2019 memoir and hurt him politically.

Because the case was in civil court, Ms Carroll had to establish her rape claim by “a preponderance of the evidence”, meaning more likely than not rather than the higher standard used in criminal cases of “evidence beyond a reasonable doubt”.

Ms Carroll had to show ‘clear and convincing evidence’ to prove her libel claim.

According to Ms Carroll, she ended up in a dressing room with Mr Trump after they met at the department store and made an impromptu jaunt to the lingerie department so he could pick up a wifey gift.

They teased each other about trying on a skimpy bodysuit, Ms Carroll testified, but then, she said, Mr Trump slammed the door, slammed her against a wall, planted his mouth on hers , ripped off her pantyhose and raped her as she tried to pull away.

Ms Carroll said she eventually pushed him away with her knee and immediately left the store.

“I still think about why I went in there to put myself in this situation,” she testified, her voice cracking, “but I’m proud to say I got out.”

JoeTacopina says E Jean Carroll made up the allegations and they were based on a TV show. (Reuters: David Dee Delgado)

She soon confided in two friends, according to her and them. But she never called the police or told anyone else or noted it in her diary until her memoir was published in 2019.

Ms Carroll said she had remained silent out of fear that Mr Trump would retaliate, shame and a sense that other people were quietly disparaging rape victims and holding them somewhat responsible for being attacked.

Mr Tacopina told the jury that Ms Carroll made her claims after hearing about a 2012 episode of Law and Order in which a woman was raped in the dressing room of the lingerie section of a Bergdorf Goodman store.

Ms Carroll ‘cannot produce any objective evidence to support her claim because it did not happen’, he told jurors.

He accused her of “advancing a false allegation of rape for money, for political reasons and for status”.

There is no possibility that Mr Trump will be charged with attacking Ms Carroll in a criminal case, as the legal deadline has long passed.

The trial featured testimony from two women who said Mr. Trump sexually assaulted them decades ago.

Former People magazine reporter Natasha Stoynoff told jurors that Mr Trump cornered her at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida in 2005 and forcibly kissed her for “a few minutes” until for a butler to interrupt the alleged assault.

Another woman, Jessica Leeds, testified that Mr Trump kissed, groped her and put his hand up her skirt during a 1979 robbery.

Jurors also heard clips from a 2005 Access Hollywood video in which Mr Trump says women let him “grab them by the pussy”.

“Historically it is, with stars if you look at the last million years,” Mr. Trump said in an October 2022 video deposition released to the court. He has repeatedly denied the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Former US President Donald Trump said the verdict was a disgrace and he should appeal. (AP Photo: Alex Brandon)

Ms. Kaplan, Ms. Carroll’s lawyer, told jurors during closing arguments that the 2005 video was evidence that Mr. Trump had assaulted Ms. Carroll and other women.

Trump faces numerous legal issues

The verdict comes as Mr Trump faces a number of other legal challenges.

He is fighting a New York criminal case linked to silent payments made to a porn actor.

The state attorney general sued him, his family and his business for alleged financial wrongdoing.

Mr Trump also faces investigations elsewhere into his possible mishandling of classified documents, his actions after the 2020 presidential election and his activities during the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Mr. Trump denies wrongdoing in all of these matters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-05-10/donald-trump-liable-sexual-abuse-in-e-jean-carroll-trial/102320056 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

