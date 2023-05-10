Vietnam calls for support hotlines for fishing activities with Indonesia

Vietnam and Indonesia should strengthen maritime cooperation and set up hotlines for fishermen, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Tuesday.

During a meeting in the city of Labuan Bajo in Indonesia, he said the two sides should foster trade relations and called on Indonesia to allow Vietnamese goods better access to its markets.

The leaders agreed to increase official exchanges, use bilateral cooperation mechanisms and implement the agreements the two countries have signed to achieve deeper and more comprehensive cooperation.

Widodo said he greatly appreciates Chinh’s advice and that Indonesia views its strategic partnership with Vietnam highly.

The two sides agreed to intensify their cooperation in new areas such as digital transformation.

On issues related to the South China Sea, the two sides reiterated their support for the central role and common position of ASEAN and all parties abiding by international laws and agreements.

Also on Tuesday, Chinh met his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen.

The two leaders agreed to effectively implement the bilateral agreements and help each other to develop their economies.

They agreed to mutually provide opportunities for businesses of both countries, especially in areas such as border trade.

Chinh is taking part in the activities within the framework of the 42nd ASEAN Summit which is being held from May 9 to 11 in Labuan Bajo.

Leaders of ASEAN member countries and about 550 other delegates are attending the event.