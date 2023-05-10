GUTO HARRI: We informed that Boris Johnson and Charles have ‘a good old chinwag’

One of the first things I did working for Boris Johnson when he was Mayor of London was to escort him to Clarence House to meet the man who had just been crowned king.

At the time, Boris had neither an armed detachment nor a driver, so we took the metro. It was fast, direct, cheap, and established an early pattern that he would be both accessible to the people who elected him and aware of the state of the services he ran for them.

He was mobbed on the escalator and neither he nor I realized we had stepped on a train that was heading east rather than west. When we did, it was too late to get to the Palace in time. We sprinted from the station to the security gate, and were still sweaty and panting when we were admitted. Prince Charles, as he then was, was unimpressed.

Last June, when Boris became prime minister, that strained relationship took a dramatic turn for the worse. This newspaper revealed that the future king was very critical of a central policy of Boris’ government: the plan to deport illegal migrants to Rwanda. The then Prince of Wales described the project as “appalling”.

The timing was impeccable. The pair were about to fly to the Rwandan capital Kigali for a Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit. The press, naturally, was feverish.

Guto Harri is the former communications director of No 10.

As director of communications at No. 10, I did my best to calm things down. But during the flight, the prime minister couldn’t resist a rant from critics of the Rwandan plan, calling them “condescending”.

He didn’t name the Prince, but he didn’t need to. The newspapers made it clear. Broadcasters also tried to have it enunciated, but were disappointed. “They wanted you to use the C-word,” I told him.

‘What, ‘Charles’?’ Boris replied

‘No, ‘condescending’.’

‘Both!’ added a government colleague.

At the time the two men met, officials were anxious on both sides.

We could not prevent the cameras from filming the meeting but no one could hear the conversation of the two men. It lasted about 15 minutes and the footage gave no indication of serious discord. Boris informed that the two had “good old chinwag” and “covered a lot of ground”. What had actually happened, however, was rather less friendly.

“I went pretty hard at it,” he told me at the time, basically facing the prince and confronting him about what he had said as unelected royalty about the actions of the democratically elected government. .

Charles had been caught. Although he tried to play down his criticisms of the policy, Boris pointed out the obvious. “If you didn’t tell him,” he told her, “we both know your men could call the papers and kill the story.” The fact that they didn’t speaks volumes.

Mr Harri said ‘Prince Charles, as he then was, was unimpressed’ when Mr Johnson turned up late and sweaty at Clarence House while still Mayor of London.

Hoping to move on, the prime minister sought to compare notes on the speeches they were due to deliver at the summit. Boris planned an optimistic tribute to the success of so many Commonwealth countries in growing their economies and consolidating their democracies, heralding the potential benefits for them and the UK in a post-Brexit world.

In stark contrast, the prince was set to plead for a “deeper understanding of the lasting impact of slavery”. It was, he believed, “a conversation whose time has come.”

The Prime Minister was appalled. And he warned the prince in plain English: ‘I wouldn’t talk about slavery or you’ll end up being forced to sell the Duchy of Cornwall to pay reparations to those whose ancestors built it.’

Relations never fully recovered and our new king will be relieved that Boris left No 10 the moment he ascended the throne. I’m sharing that, and more, in a series of podcasts released this Thursday because I think the public deserves to know.

Journalists do their best to understand what is happening at the heart of government, in royal palaces, corporate boardrooms and the headquarters of organizations that shape our world. But the dice are stacked against them. It’s hard to know what’s really going on unless you’re there. Yet when you’re there, you can’t share it.

I knew I had to take a leap when I left my career as a journalist, after spending 18 years at the BBC, to work for Boris Johnson as mayor in 2008.

And I understood from the start that being on the other side of the door was a huge privilege, which is why I never revealed much of what happened until now.

Governing effectively requires a cohesive team in a circle of trust. If this is violated, you cannot operate. By the way, that was one of No.10’s worst problems last year: a complete breakdown in confidence and discipline.

Almost everything leaked. Some would-be prime minister’s lieutenants were almost verbally incontinent, sharing whatever they could with anyone who listened.

On one occasion, while addressing the elite troops known as “Special Advisors”, my phone vibrated in my back pocket as a female reporter teased me that she was receiving an almost verbatim debrief and contemporaneous with my comments.

So I thought long and hard about sharing what I witnessed in the heart of government for the new podcast. A major consideration is that the team I was part of no longer exists.

The man I worked for writes his own memoir. Others in the room have clearly contributed to various books that are currently circulating. But my main motive is to try to bring insight and perspective to a critical period in British politics that most of the media has covered through a distorted and often hysterical lens. I did my best at the time to correct inaccuracies, challenge sweeping assumptions and alter a narrative that was stubbornly attached to a single toxic tale, ‘Partygate’: allegations of lockdown breaking events, some fueled by alcohol, at No. 10 during the pandemic. But it is hard work. The former advisers were on a brazen and relentless mission to bring down Boris and they found strange and willing bedfellows in parts of the press and TV news.

There is so much more to this extraordinary time than who may or may not have been drinking on the job. Some of the basic assumptions around “Partygate” were far from the truth. A serious journalist asked me, when he was clearly well-oiled himself, if Boris had been ‘p *****’ during his whole term as Prime Minister. Ridiculous.

I thought about writing a book. This gives you space, which allows for appropriate context. You can quote anonymously and hide behind comments attributed to others. But I spent most of my decades in journalism as a broadcaster. I like to animate a story and bring it to life. I’ve always preferred radio to television: it’s more intimate, generally smarter and more immediate when needed.

Podcasts go one step further, which may explain their popularity. The latest figures suggest that around 400 million people tune in globally and now have over two million shows to choose from.

At best, podcasts bring energy, freshness, and spontaneous sincerity to storytelling.

The team combined my thoughts from that period with a huge trawl of historical material. It not only takes the listener back in time, but also reminds them of how they felt during those turbulent times.

Reliving it all has been strange, traumatic and cathartic. But my primary ambition was to take you behind that door and give you a better picture of what happened.

Hopefully this will allow you to form your own judgment of one of the most interesting and impactful politicians in British history, at the helm, as the title of the series suggests, in an unprecedented time.