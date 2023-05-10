Jury finds Donald Trump liable in E. John Carroll





A Manhattan jury has found Donald Trump responsible for the sexual abuse of E. Jean Carroll. Carroll’s lawsuit stems from her allegation that Trump raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump denied Carroll’s claim and said she made it up to sell her memoir. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

A jury unanimously finds former President Donald Trump responsible for sexually abusing longtime Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and defaming her by denying it.

After two weeks of testimony and arguments at trial, jurors reached their verdict after approximately 2.5 hours of deliberation. The jury awarded Carroll a total of $5 million in damages.

The jury did not find that Trump raped Carroll, which was a verdict he could have returned.

In court, Carroll lowered her head when the jury returned a rape-not-responsible verdict, but raised it again when they found Trump was responsible for sexually assaulting her in Bergdorf Goodman’s locker room. .

The largest part of the damages awarded is $2 million for the discovery of sexual abuse. Then $1.7 million was awarded for reputational damage.

Carroll left the court without speaking to reporters. In an emailed statement later Tuesday afternoon, she said the verdict was a victory for all women whose abuse charges were not believed.

“I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and get my life back,” Carroll said. “Today the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”

Trump responded to the verdict in a Truth Social article, where he continued to deny knowing Carroll.

“I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS,” he wrote. “THIS VERDICT IS A SHAME – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT EVER!”

Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) May 9, 2023

Before discharging the jury, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the case, thanked the jurors for their duty. The jurors were sequestered and anonymous, and the judge advised them not to make their identities public “not now, not for a long time”.

During closing arguments on Monday, Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan (who is not related to the judge) urged jurors to believe the writer’s emotional testimony and told them how other witnesses corroborated elements of its history.

“These were the tears of a woman recounting the most private and painful moment of her life,” Kaplan said.

Joe Tacopina, an attorney representing Trump who did not appear at all during the trial in Manhattan federal court, argued that Carroll’s allegations were lies and that his friends who testified conspired to hurt Trump because they hated him politically. He told jurors that “it was OK to hate Donald Trump” but to put their feelings aside to reach a verdict.

“They’re trying to take parts of Donald Trump that you don’t like and expand on Ms. Carroll’s story,” Tacopina said.

After the verdict, Kaplan said in a statement that the verdict demonstrated that “no one is above the law, not even a former president of the United States.”

“For too long, survivors of sexual assault have faced a wall of doubt and intimidation,” Kaplan said. “We hope and believe that today’s verdict will be an important step in tearing down this wall. E. Jean Carroll has never wavered in his strength, courage and determination to seek justice. Donald Trump, in however, didn’t even show up in court.”

Carroll testified at trial that Trump raped her in the spring of 1996 in the locker room of the lingerie section of the Bergdorf Goodman department store, located one block from Trump Tower.

She was walking out of the store on a Thursday night, she said, when Trump recognized her as “that adviser” and asked her for help buying a present for another woman. At the time, Carroll had a widely known advice column in Elle magazine, as well as a TV show where she dispensed life advice.

Carroll recognized Trump as “that real estate mogul” and went to the lingerie section on the sixth floor, where Carroll jokingly suggested she try on a lace bodysuit left on a counter, she said. testified. The two went to a dressing room, where Carroll says Trump pushed her against the wall, pinned her down, inserted his fingers into her vagina, then put his penis inside her. After a few moments of struggle, Carroll broke free and left the store, she said.

Carroll said she kept the incident a secret, only telling two friends, Lisa Birnbach and Carol Martin, shortly after. She feared, she testified, that Trump would crush her and ruin her life with a phalanx of lawyers if she went public at the time. In 2019, with his book “What Do We Need Men For?” and an excerpt published in New York magazine, Carroll finally went public with his allegations against Trump.

Trump’s lawyers claimed the allegations were a made-up conspiracy

Trump denied Carroll’s allegations, called her ‘not my type’ and said she was a liar who made up the story to sell her book, prompting Carroll to file a libel suit against him in November 2019. legal questions about whether Trump insulted Carroll while performing his presidential duties, which would shield him from libel suits.

But in October 2022, Trump again insulted Carroll. A month later, Carroll filed another defamation lawsuit, as well as assault and battery claims authorized by the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law passed in the wake of the #MeToo movement that allowed people to sue. for sexual assault when they would otherwise be prohibited. by the limitation period. Jurors reached a verdict on that second case on Tuesday after hearing testimony from Carroll, Martin, Birnbach and other witnesses who bolstered Carroll’s story.

In his closing arguments, Tacopina pointed to emails, text messages and interviews where Martin and Birnbach professed their extreme hatred for Trump. He also pointed to an oblique reference where Martin said she would “conspire” with Carroll and Birnbach, arguing that the group conspired to accuse Trump of rape to hurt him politically.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan instructs the jury of six men and three women on the law as former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll looks on after the trial’s closing arguments. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

Carroll’s attorneys, for their part, said their willingness to take the case to court only made them more credible. Martin and Birnbach, said Carroll’s attorney Michael Ferrara, made careers as journalists and spent decades building trust.

“They’re not going to sacrifice their reputation and their livelihoods for some wacky scheme to bring down Donald Trump,” Ferrara told jurors on Monday.

The attorneys said the messages indicated by Trump’s lawyers were hand-picked. Taken in their original context, they clearly do not describe a plot to bring down Trump, they said.

Along with live testimony, jurors heard 48 minutes of video deposition from Trump, where he denied rape. Trump’s decision not to appear in court at all, he held a rally in New Hampshire and played golf in Ireland figured prominently in Carroll’s team’s closing arguments. Carroll’s allegations, Ferrara said, were not a “he said she said” situation.

“There wasn’t even a ‘he said,’ because Donald Trump never even looked you in the eye and said she was a liar,” Ferrara said.

Carroll’s lawyers brought in two other women who accused Trump of sexual assault, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, who testified that Trump suddenly sexually assaulted them in semi-public places. He was a role model for Trump, they argued. He said so himself in the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, where Trump bragged about grabbing women by the genitals and which was shown several times during the trial.

“You’ve heard from Donald Trump himself that’s just the way he treats women,” Ferrara said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/donald-trump-liable-rape-e-jean-carroll-jury-verdict-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos