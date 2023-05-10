Politics
Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan’s main challenger and the “future” of Turkish democracy?
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the main opposition candidate, promised to bring democracy and freedom to Turkey. Reuters file photo
Kemal Kilicdaroglu is Turkey’s main rival Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential elections scheduled for May 14. The chairman of Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (Republican People’s Party or CHP), Kilicdaroglu, 74, is confident of his victory. These elections are not taking place under suitable conditions, he said. The Guardian. But despite everything, we will win. Because people want democracy.
Known for his soft-spoken nature and making heart emojis with his hands, Kilicdaroglu has vowed to bring freedom and democracy to Turkey if he wins.
Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu and can he topple Erdogan turkeys? What will his victory mean? Let’s find out.
Turkish presidential elections: Erdogan may have an advantage, but the battle is not over yet
Explained: The winners and losers of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade rule in Turkey
Foray into politics
A former civil servant, Kilicdaroglu is the candidate of the six opposition parties which have come together to form a coalition against President Erdogan.
His party, the centre-left CHP, was created by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey.
Born in December 1948 in the town of Tunceli, in eastern Turkey, Kilicdaroglu comes from a family of minority Alevi faith.
After graduating with economics from Gazi University (formerly known as Ankara Academy of Economics and Business) in 1971, Kilicdaroglu held several senior positions in the country’s economic and financial institutions, according to AlJazeera. He also taught at Hacettepe University in Ankara.
Kilicdaroglu worked to root out corruption during his tenure as director of the comprehensive social security institution, reported BBC.
He was first elected to the Turkish parliament since Istanbul in 2002 as a candidate of the CHP, the same year Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (Justice and Development Party or AKP) came to power.
In 2009, he ran unsuccessfully for the post of mayor of Istanbul. In less than a year, veteran politician Deniz Baykal resigned as CHP chairman after secret videotape of his alleged extramarital affair leaked. While Kilicdaroglu initially refused to run for CHP chairman, he later accepted and won by a landslide, according to BBC.
Gandhi Turkeys
Kilicdaroglu came to be billed as the Mahatma Gandhi of Turkey, earning him the nickname Gandhi Kemal in the country’s media. According Reutershe is so called because of a passing resemblance to his (Gandhis) slight and bespectacled appearance.
Can Dundar, former editor of the Turkish newspaper Republicwritten for The Washington Post in 2017 Kilicdaroglu was called Turkeys Gandhi shortly after taking over as CHP leader in 2010, but the nickname had more to do with his faint physical resemblance to the Indian independence leader than with similarities in credentials revolutionaries or background.
In 2017, Kilicdaroglu launched a “March for Justice”, marching 450km from Ankara to Istanbul with a sea of supporters, to protest President Erdogan’s crackdown on dissent following an attempted coup. status in 2016.
“Drawing on Gandhi’s analogy, some compare the Kilicdaroglus protest with the famous 1930 Salt March of Indian leaders, when he and his followers marched 240 miles to the coast to protest British colonial monopoly on the production and sale of salt,” Dundar wrote in the 2017 Opinion article.
READ ALSO : Winners and losers of Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade rule in Turkey
One of the most targeted politicians in Türkiye
Kilicdaroglu has been targeted several times during his political career. In 2014 he was punched twice by a visitor to Parliament, leaving him with a bruised cheek and eye. According BBC, despite this, the politician urged his colleagues to remain calm, saying that “the path to democracy is strewn with obstacles”.
His convoy was attacked by a missile by the Kurdish militant group the PKK in 2016. The following year he survived an attempted bombing by the Islamic State militant group.
In 2019 he was attacked by a mob during the funeral of a soldier killed in fighting against Kurdish militants.
Can he overthrow Erdogan?
The race is tight between the opposition leader and Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey first as prime minister and then as president since 2003.
According The Guardian, Kilicdaroglu, billed as “the future of Turkish democracy”, has a narrow lead in opinion polls, indicating the election race could move to a second round later this month.
What if Kilicdaroglu wins?
According policysome Turkish and Western commentators are of the view that if Kilicdaroglu ousts Erdogan from power, Turkey can once again be democratic, prosperous, ready to pursue European Union membership and better aligned with its NATO allies.
Kilicdaroglu’s National Alliance or Table of Six, comprising the CHP and five other opposition parties, has promised to adopt what it calls the strengthened parliamentary system and abandon the executive presidency which has greatly increased the power of Erdogan.
If elected to power, Kilicdaroglu has pledged to deport millions of Syrian and Afghan refugees residing in Turkey.
If the opposition candidate wins, Western leaders will face massive consequences. Ankara will move quickly to normalize its relations with NATO. But some of the current differences, for example on Cyprus and Syria, will not go away. On the positive side, the rule of law will be restored and relations with the EU improved but not eased, wrote Marc Pierini, senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, in an article for his website in April.
With contributions from agencies
Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,
India NewsAndEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,TwitterAndinstagram.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/explainers/turkeys-gandhi-kemal-kilicdaroglu-recep-tayyip-erdogan-key-challenger-2023-presidential-elections-12567352.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan’s main challenger and the “future” of Turkish democracy?
- Which dog will claim the best of the show? Daily Press
- AFRL, University of Arizona Promote Collaboration with Tech Collider Event > Wright Patterson AFB > View Article
- The International Document declares dividend
- First reactions from the premiere – The Hollywood Reporter
- jubilee – Children’s theater turns 72 years old
- A 1950s fashion show lands in the Clinton-Macomb Public Library – Macomb Daily
- Google I/O: The Most Anticipated Tech Event of 2023
- 3 Questions: For a vacation at MIT Global Languages | MIT news
- AI detects early signs of Parkinson’s disease in patient’s blood
- Earthquake alert triggered by mistake – The Yucatan Times
- Jury finds Donald Trump liable in E. John Carroll