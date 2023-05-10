Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan’s main challenger and the “future” of Turkish democracy?

Kemal Kilicdaroglu is Turkey’s main rival Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the presidential elections scheduled for May 14. The chairman of Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (Republican People’s Party or CHP), Kilicdaroglu, 74, is confident of his victory. These elections are not taking place under suitable conditions, he said. The Guardian. But despite everything, we will win. Because people want democracy.

Known for his soft-spoken nature and making heart emojis with his hands, Kilicdaroglu has vowed to bring freedom and democracy to Turkey if he wins.

Who is Kemal Kilicdaroglu and can he topple Erdogan turkeys? What will his victory mean? Let’s find out.

Foray into politics

A former civil servant, Kilicdaroglu is the candidate of the six opposition parties which have come together to form a coalition against President Erdogan.

His party, the centre-left CHP, was created by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey.

Born in December 1948 in the town of Tunceli, in eastern Turkey, Kilicdaroglu comes from a family of minority Alevi faith.

After graduating with economics from Gazi University (formerly known as Ankara Academy of Economics and Business) in 1971, Kilicdaroglu held several senior positions in the country’s economic and financial institutions, according to AlJazeera. He also taught at Hacettepe University in Ankara.

Kilicdaroglu worked to root out corruption during his tenure as director of the comprehensive social security institution, reported BBC.

He was first elected to the Turkish parliament since Istanbul in 2002 as a candidate of the CHP, the same year Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (Justice and Development Party or AKP) came to power.

In 2009, he ran unsuccessfully for the post of mayor of Istanbul. In less than a year, veteran politician Deniz Baykal resigned as CHP chairman after secret videotape of his alleged extramarital affair leaked. While Kilicdaroglu initially refused to run for CHP chairman, he later accepted and won by a landslide, according to BBC.

Gandhi Turkeys

Kilicdaroglu came to be billed as the Mahatma Gandhi of Turkey, earning him the nickname Gandhi Kemal in the country’s media. According Reutershe is so called because of a passing resemblance to his (Gandhis) slight and bespectacled appearance.

Can Dundar, former editor of the Turkish newspaper Republicwritten for The Washington Post in 2017 Kilicdaroglu was called Turkeys Gandhi shortly after taking over as CHP leader in 2010, but the nickname had more to do with his faint physical resemblance to the Indian independence leader than with similarities in credentials revolutionaries or background.

In 2017, Kilicdaroglu launched a “March for Justice”, marching 450km from Ankara to Istanbul with a sea of ​​supporters, to protest President Erdogan’s crackdown on dissent following an attempted coup. status in 2016.

“Drawing on Gandhi’s analogy, some compare the Kilicdaroglus protest with the famous 1930 Salt March of Indian leaders, when he and his followers marched 240 miles to the coast to protest British colonial monopoly on the production and sale of salt,” Dundar wrote in the 2017 Opinion article.

One of the most targeted politicians in Türkiye

Kilicdaroglu has been targeted several times during his political career. In 2014 he was punched twice by a visitor to Parliament, leaving him with a bruised cheek and eye. According BBC, despite this, the politician urged his colleagues to remain calm, saying that “the path to democracy is strewn with obstacles”.

His convoy was attacked by a missile by the Kurdish militant group the PKK in 2016. The following year he survived an attempted bombing by the Islamic State militant group.

In 2019 he was attacked by a mob during the funeral of a soldier killed in fighting against Kurdish militants.

Can he overthrow Erdogan?

The race is tight between the opposition leader and Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey first as prime minister and then as president since 2003.

According The Guardian, Kilicdaroglu, billed as “the future of Turkish democracy”, has a narrow lead in opinion polls, indicating the election race could move to a second round later this month.

What if Kilicdaroglu wins?

According policysome Turkish and Western commentators are of the view that if Kilicdaroglu ousts Erdogan from power, Turkey can once again be democratic, prosperous, ready to pursue European Union membership and better aligned with its NATO allies.

Kilicdaroglu’s National Alliance or Table of Six, comprising the CHP and five other opposition parties, has promised to adopt what it calls the strengthened parliamentary system and abandon the executive presidency which has greatly increased the power of Erdogan.

If elected to power, Kilicdaroglu has pledged to deport millions of Syrian and Afghan refugees residing in Turkey.

If the opposition candidate wins, Western leaders will face massive consequences. Ankara will move quickly to normalize its relations with NATO. But some of the current differences, for example on Cyprus and Syria, will not go away. On the positive side, the rule of law will be restored and relations with the EU improved but not eased, wrote Marc Pierini, senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, in an article for his website in April.

With contributions from agencies

