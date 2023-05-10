Hill reactions: Several Republicans unimpressed with Trump’s sex abuse verdict





The verdict raises concerns, said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), But whether or not it disqualifies the former president from his current presidential bid will depend on voters.

But not all Republicans had the same hesitation. Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), who served as ambassador to Japan under Trump, said the verdict was the latest act in the legal circus surrounding Trump.

I think we’ve seen President Trump attacked since before he became president, Hagerty said in a Fox News interview. It’s been going on for years. He’s been incredible in his ability to withstand those kinds of attacks and the American public has been incredible in their support through it.

It won’t be the last, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), who endorsed Trump this election cycle, said of the case. I mean, people are going to come after him from every angle… People are going to try to condemn him on the papers at Mar-a-Lago. [They] Impossible to make him win.

Both the case and the jury were a joke, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said, and Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) said he thought it was very difficult for Trump to get a fair trial in one of these liberal states.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy dodged a question about the verdict while monitoring reporters following his meeting with Speaker Joe Biden over the debt limit. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Trump’s enemy in the chamber, declined to comment, as did Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), a staunch Trump supporter, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C .), who endorsed Trump. .

As for the impact the courts’ decision will have on voters, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) said he was highly skeptical the case would bring down Trump. And Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) doesn’t think that will change much of his mind. The people who love him will always support him and those who don’t, Cornyn, a McConnell said, adding it’s too early to tell what the effect, if any, will be.

He has his due process, and the American people will determine who they want as leader of this country, said Rep. Tony Gonzalez (R-Texas), who endorsed Trump for 2024.

The decision comes weeks after the former president was charged with 34 crimes related to his alleged role in a scheme to bury charges of extramarital affairs ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Despite his legal battles, the former president remains the frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination.

On Tuesday, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) said the former president was unfit for office.

The *favorite* for the Republican nomination for President of the United States has just been convicted of sexual abuse, Moulton said in a tweet. The longer these lawsuits pile up, the better off an aggrieved version of Trump is. He is unfit to perform his duties.

Moulton wasn’t the only one to notice Trump staging legal battles.

Donald Trump, the leader of the Republican Party, has now been impeached twice, charged and convicted of sexual abuse and defamation, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) tweeted. You hitched your cart to a real standing guy, @HouseGOP.

First-term Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) also returned the verdict against Republicans, criticizing support for Trump.

The Republican Party will ALWAYS stand by his side in support as he offers his unwavering support. Their submission is a slap in the face for survivors and all women, Lee said on Twitter.

The former president has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women, and in the now infamous Access Hollywood tape he was caught saying that when it comes to women, if you are a star, you can grab them by the pussy. Tuesday’s verdict was the first time he faced legal repercussions for sexual assault.

Trump defended himself on social media on Tuesday afternoon, calling the verdict a disgrace and a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time!

In a statement, the Trump campaign called the case fake and said Trump was being targeted because of his frontrunner position in the presidential race.

Daniella Diaz and contributed to this report.

