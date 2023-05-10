EDITORIAL | China’s offer to negotiate peace in Ukraine lacks credibility





On April 26, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a conference call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was the first time the two leaders had spoken to each other since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. During the call, Xi made an offer to negotiate peace with Ukraine. He said, “I will personally make efforts to achieve a speedy ceasefire and the restoration of peace.” He also announced his intention to send a special representative of the Chinese government to Ukraine. Beijing’s promise to broker peace in Ukraine, however, lacks all credibility. China has always supported Russia throughout its war of aggression and has no intention of achieving a just peace. The Zelenskyy administration is well aware of this. Nonetheless, the purpose of the phone call was to maintain a point of contact with Xi. Ukraine hoped this would prevent China from further aligning itself with Russia in providing arms assistance. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a signing ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 21, 2023. (Sputnik/Vladimir Astapkovich/Kremlin via REUTERS) China’s duplicity In late February, China released a 12-point peace proposal. The utterly hypocritical document calls for a ceasefire between the two sides while refraining from criticizing Russia’s unilateral invasion. It should not be forgotten that the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine is a prerequisite for peace. Xi visited Moscow in March and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He did so even as the International Criminal Court (ICC) had just issued an arrest warrant against Putin for alleged war crimes. Then the Chinese and Russian defense ministers met in Moscow on April 18 and agreed to expand military cooperation. This was followed by the heavily criticized remarks of the Chinese ambassador to France on April 21. It challenged the sovereignty of Ukraine and other countries formerly under the Soviet Union. Advertisement Moreover, China is a major buyer of Russian oil, which is forbidden by Western sanctions. It also supplies Russia with military and civilian dual-use goods, such as electronic components, to support its combat effort. Reports also indicate that Chinese ammunition has been used in the war of aggression against Ukraine. Xi Jinping speaks at the 20th CPC National Congress on Oct. 16 at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing (Xinhua via Kyodo) China’s motives The Xi administration’s peace posture also appears to be driven by its desire to soften international opinion towards the Middle Kingdom. In addition, he seeks discord between the United States, Europe and Japan to strengthen his presence in the international community. Zelenskyy urged Xi to end his military cooperation with Russia. Moreover, “there cannot be peace through territorial compromise,” he told Xi. Ukraine also wants justice to be done by bringing Russia’s war crimes to justice. However, right now the only way to achieve a just peace is to keep the pressure on the Russian military. It is crucial that the international community firmly support Ukraine’s next counter-offensive. RELATED: (Read the editorial in Japanese.) Author: editorial board, The Sankei Shimbun Advertisement

