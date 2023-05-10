Internet shutdown in Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan





NetBlocks measurements confirm the disruption of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube across multiple Internet Service Providers in Pakistan on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. In addition, total internet outages were observed on mobile networks in some areas. The disruptions come amid the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Update: In addition to social media restrictions, real-time network data shows total internet shutdowns are now in effect in parts of #Pakistan; the disruptions were imposed amid the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Real-time network data shows disruptions in effect on some, but not all, mobile and fixed internet providers in Pakistan at the time of writing. The study is drawn from a sample of 120 measurements taken from 60 vantage points across Pakistan. This class of disruption can be circumvented using VPN services, which are able to circumvent government internet censorship measures. However, mobile broadband disruptions cannot be circumvented and will be experienced as a complete internet outage by those affected.

NetBlocks recommends against using network disruptions and social media restrictions to limit political speech, given their disproportionate impact on fundamental rights, including freedom of expression and freedom of assembly.

Methodology

Internet performance and service accessibility are determined by NetBlocks web probes privacy analysis. Each metric consists of round-trip latency, outage type, and autonomous system number aggregated in real time to assess service availability and latency in a given country. Network providers and locations are listed as view pairs. The root cause of a service outage can further be substantiated through traffic analysis and manual testing as outlined in the report.

NetBlocks diffscans, which map a country’s IP address space in real time, display internet connectivity levels and corresponding outages. Intentional Internet outages may have a distinct network model used by NetBlocks to determine and attribute the root cause of an outage, a process known as attribution that follows the stages of detection and classification.

NetBlocks is an internet monitor working at the intersection of digital rights, cybersecurity and internet governance. Independent and non-partisan, NetBlocks strives to deliver a fair and inclusive digital future for all.

[press | contact ] Graphics and visualizations are provided for fair use in an unmodified form reflecting the sense and intent with which they were published, with clear credit and source attribution to NetBlocks. Intellectual property rights are protected, including but not limited to major results, facts and figures, trademarks, copyrights and original reports, are owned by NetBlocks. Source citation and attribution is required at the point of use.

