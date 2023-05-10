Marcos Joins Southeast Asian Leaders for the Opening of the 42nd ASEAN Summit





LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. attended the opening and plenary session of the 42nd summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Wednesday. Marcos arrived at Meruorah Komodo Labuan Bajo on Wednesday morning and was warmly welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The president, accompanied by his cabinet secretaries and other Philippine government officials, is currently in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, for the May 10-11 ASEAN summit. Marcos and his fellow ASEAN leaders are expected to discuss and exchange views on critical regional issues, reach agreements in areas of mutual interest, and provide political guidance to ASEAN community-building efforts. The President will also attend a series of meetings between ASEAN leaders and representatives and/or delegates from ASEAN bodies such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, youth representatives from ASEAN, the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, the High-Level Job Task Force of the ASEAN Community. – Vision 2025. Get the latest news





In his official Facebook post, Marcos expressed hope that the 42nd ASEAN summit would enable the 10 member states to tackle regional challenges and keep pace, as the regional bloc is seen as a "center of economic growth world". "We are optimistic about our joint efforts to overcome Southeast Asia's unique challenges and strengthen our position as a hub of global economic growth," Marcos said. "At the 42nd ASEAN Summit, we will work to find solutions that uphold the centrality of ASEAN for the benefit of ASEAN countries and our partners," he added.

