Donald Trump accused of witness intimidation





Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, recently accused the former president of witness intimidation as Cohen tried to have a judge dismiss a lawsuit Trump had filed against him.

On Tuesday, Cohen’s attorneys filed a motion in court saying Trump’s lawsuit against him “is yet another brazen and indeed unlawful attempt to silence a key witness against Mr. Trump. And, again, the Trump’s retaliatory campaign should be shut down.”

The motion from Cohen’s legal team comes shortly after Trump filed a lawsuit against him, claiming the former attorney breached his contract by making public statements about the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation. over the former president’s alleged cash payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump still denies any wrongdoing in the case.

The lawsuit filed by Trump alleged that Cohen publicly spoke about confidential information related to Trump, which ultimately led to his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

President Donald Trump speaks upon his arrival at the White House in Washington, DC on January 6, 2019, after meetings at Camp David. On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen accused the former president of witness intimidation in response to a lawsuit filed by Trump. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty

“During one of these apparitions, for example, [Cohen] explained that he testified before the Manhattan District Attorney’s grand jury and suggested that [Trump] was, under [Cohen’s] knowledge of confidential, criminally exposed information,” the lawsuit filed by Trump said, according to CNN.

The lawsuit reportedly added that Cohen “chose to capitalize on his confidential relationship with [Trump] seek financial gain and repair a reputation shattered by his repeated misrepresentations and deceptive acts, fueled by his animosity towards the [Trump] and members of his family.”

Cohen’s response

In a statement obtained by CNN shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Cohen’s legal team said, “Mr. Trump is once again using and abusing the justice system as a form of harassment and intimidation against Michael Cohen…Mr. Cohen will not be deterred and is confident that the prosecution will fail based on the facts and the law.”

However, Cohen’s response on Tuesday said Trump’s lawsuit alleges Cohen’s statements were untrue and that Trump’s complaint is witness intimidation.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen arrives at the District Attorney’s office to complete his testimony before a grand jury on March 15, 2023 in New York City. Cohen accused Trump of witness intimidation. Yuki IWAMURA/AFP/Getty Images

“The complaint, frivolous and sparse, is an abusive act of outright retaliation and witness intimidation, albeit clumsy. It must be dismissed under the law,” the motion reads. “Mr. Trump does not expressly include a defamation claim in his complaint, although at least one of his causes of action is a defamation claim disguised under the label of another tort. In any event , the five causes of action he brings are every bit as baseless as a libel claim would be, and each should be dismissed as a matter of law under the federal rule of civil procedure.

“Mr. Trump’s claim for breach of fiduciary duty must be dismissed. As a preliminary matter, most of the allegations relate to statements and events that occurred more than a year ago and are therefore barred by the statute of limitations applicable,” the motion added.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s spokesperson via email for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-accused-witness-intimidation-1799283 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos