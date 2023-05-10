Donald Trump sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Carroll, jury finds





A Manhattan jury on Tuesday found former President Donald J. Trump liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll and awarded him $5 million in damages. More than a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years, but it’s the only allegation to be confirmed by a jury.

In the civil case, the federal jury of six men and three women found that Ms. Carroll, 79, a former magazine editor, had sufficiently proven that Mr. Trump sexually assaulted her nearly 30 years ago in a Bergdorf Goodman department lodge. store in Manhattan. The jury did not find, however, that he raped her, as she had long claimed.

The jury, delivering the verdict shortly before 3 p.m., also found that Mr Trump, who is running to win back the presidency, defamed Ms Carroll in October when he posted a statement on his Truth Social platform calling her case a complete scam. and a hoax and a lie. His lawyer said he intended to appeal.

Mr Trump’s lawyers did not call any witnesses and he never appeared at trial to hear Ms Carroll, who sued him last year, give visceral testimony about the attack which she said had ended his love life forever.

On Tuesday, Ms Carroll nodded as a clerk read the verdict aloud, her nod becoming more pronounced as the clerk said Mr Trump was liable for defamation. She walked out of the courthouse smiling from ear to ear, holding the hand of her lawyer, Roberta A. Kaplan. A woman shouted at Mrs. Carroll, you are so brave and so beautiful. Mrs. Carroll replied: Thank you, thank you very much.

In a later statement, she said: I filed this lawsuit against Donald Trump to clear my name and get my life back. Today, the world finally knows the truth. This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.

For decades, Mr. Trump has reveled in projecting the image of an irresistible man to women, crafting tabloid headlines like Best Sex Ive Ever Had, appearing in the magazine’s central video intro. Playboy from 1999 and boasting of a filmed exchange about how, as a celebrity, he could grab women’s genitals with impunity. Now the jury has called him not Lothario but an abuser.

Its unanimous verdict came after just under three hours of deliberation. The findings are civil, not criminal, meaning Mr. Trump has not been convicted of any crime and faces no jail time.

In an article on Truth Social after the verdict, Mr. Trump continued to insist that he did not know Ms. Carroll: I have absolutely no idea who this woman is. This verdict is a disgrace in the continuity of the greatest witch hunt of all time!

His lawyer Joseph Tacopina said outside the courthouse that the case would be appealed. He also defended Mr. Trump’s absence from the courtroom and his decision not to testify in his own defense.

It was a circus atmosphere, and having it here would be more of a circus, Mr. Tacopina said.

He noted that Mr Trump had denied Ms Carrolls’ allegation in a video deposition his lawyers had played for the jury. He also said Ms Carrolls’ lawyers should never have been allowed to play the Access Hollywood recording for the jury, in which Mr Trump was captured bragging in vulgar terms about having caught women through the genitals.

And he complained about the decision of the judge, Lewis A. Kaplan, to have the case heard by an anonymous jury, whose names are not even disclosed to the lawyers.

There were things that happened in this case that were irrelevant, said Tacopina, who also complained about what he said was bias on the part of the court.

Mr. Tacopina has clashed with Judge Kaplan at times and even filed a motion to have the trial dismissed based on sweeping, unfair and prejudicial rulings based in part on what he described as the judges erroneously supporting the objections of the lawyers for Ms Carrolls, who argued that her questions were argumentative.

At one point, Judge Kaplan quoted the definition of an argumentative question from the Blacks Law Dictionary and read it aloud to Mr. Tacopina.

During his instructions to the jury on Tuesday, the judge explained their three options for finding Mr. Trump liable for bodily harm, that is, for assaulting Ms. Carroll: that he raped her, abused sexually or forcibly touched her. A unanimous vote would affirm that Ms Carroll had proved that it was more likely than not that he had committed an offence, the judge explained.

In a criminal case, when jurors are asked to assess guilt, they must meet the much higher standard of beyond a reasonable doubt.

Why the jurors chose the lesser offense of abuse over rape was unclear. Sexual abuse is defined in New York as subjecting a person to sexual contact without consent. Rape is defined by state law as sexual intercourse without consent that involves any penetration of the penis into the vaginal opening.

During the trial, Ms. Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist well known to Manhattan media circles, testified that the attack followed a chance encounter one evening at Bergdorfs, a fashionable department store on Fifth Avenue. . Mr. Trump, she said, asked her to help buy a present for a friend.

They met in the lingerie section, where he motioned her into a dressing room, closed the door, and began assaulting her. He pushed her against the wall and, using his weight to pin her down, he pulled down her pantyhose and pushed his fingers into her vagina and then, she said, into his penis.

She pushed back, kicked with her heels and used her knee to push Mr. Trump away, and she ran out of the store. Along with telling two friends, she kept the encounter a secret for more than 20 years until she revealed it in a 2019 book excerpt in New York magazine.

Ms Carroll and 10 other witnesses called on her behalf testified during the two-week trial. Among them were friends Lisa Birnbach, a journalist and author, and Carol Martin, a former TV presenter she confided in almost immediately after the bombing, telling them what Mr Trump had done. Two other women testified that Mr Trump sexually assaulted them years ago in a manner similar to how Ms Carroll described being attacked.

Ms Carroll was able to sue after New York State enacted a new law last year giving victims of adult sexual abuse a year to sue people they believe abuse them. abused, even if the criminal limitation period had long since expired.

For too long survivors of sexual assault have faced a wall of doubt and intimidation, her lawyer, Ms Kaplan, said after the verdict. We hope and believe that today’s verdict will be an important step in breaking down that wall.

While Mr. Trump has avoided trial, he has repeatedly attacked Ms. Carroll from outside the courtroom during the proceedings, initially on Truth Social and last week in a court interview. golf in Ireland, where he suggested he would return to New York to testify. in his own defence. In the end, he didn’t.

In his closing argument, Mr. Tacopina argued that there was no need for Mr. Trump to appear because the Bergdorfs incident did not happen. He said he presented his clients’ defense through his cross-examination of Ms Carroll and her witnesses.

If something is completely made up,” Tacopina told the jury, the only way to defend against that charge is to challenge the people who made it up and the story itself.

During this cross-examination, he focused on Ms. Carroll’s testimony that she did not scream during the assault.

I’m not screaming, she replied, adding that she was too freaked out. I was fighting, she said. You can’t beat me for not yelling.

Mr. Tacopina replied: I am not beating you. I’m asking you questions, Mrs. Carroll.

No, Mrs. Carroll interjected. She said one of the reasons women don’t come forward is because they always get asked why you didn’t scream. Some women scream. Some women don’t. He keeps women silent.

Ms Carroll, her voice rising as she testified, said: I tell you, he raped me whether I screamed or not.

The verdict comes as Mr Trump faces a deluge of legal action. In April, he pleaded not guilty to fraud charges in New York stemming from money paid to a porn star, and he faces a civil lawsuit for fraud filed by the New York attorney general.

Mr. Trump is also under investigation in Georgia for attempted interference in the 2020 election, and a federal special counsel is looking into the discovery of sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago, as well as his role in the events. that preceded the January elections. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. Mr Trump denied wrongdoing in any case and argued that the prosecutions and investigations were aimed at dragging him down.

Ms. Carroll, during her testimony, was asked by another of her lawyers, Michael J. Ferrara, if she was happy to have spoken publicly about what Mr. Trump had done to her or if she regretted it. have done.

I’ve regretted it a hundred times, but in the end, finally being able to get through my day in court is everything to me, she said. I’m glad I got to tell my story in court.

Nate Schweber, Hurubie Meko and Maggie Haberman contributed reporting.

