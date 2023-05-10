Jokowi hits Palu and marks the official start of the 42nd ASEAN Summit 2023





Liputan6.com, Labuan Bajo – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially opened the 42nd ASEAN Summit 2023 in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), after welcoming the arrival of ASEAN leaders at Meruorah Hotel this morning from from 08:00 WITA. After the participation of all delegates, the country’s leaders gathered in the meeting room to immediately begin the ASEAN Summit 2023. “Your Excellency ASEAN leaders, welcome to the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia,” Jokowi said. In his remarks, Jokowi alluded to global economic conditions which he said have not fully recovered. He also raised the issue of increasingly heated rivalries and increasingly unpredictable global dynamics. Jokowilantas highlighted ASEAN’s role in solving various global issues. “The question is, will ASEAN just be a spectator? Will ASEAN just be silent? Can ASEAN be the engine for peace and growth,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also urged closer cooperation among ASEAN leaders to address global and regional issues. “I’m sure we all believe that ASEAN can do it as long as there is one key, unity. With unity, ASEAN can become a central player in bringing peace and growth,” did he declare. Through the theme of the Indonesian Presidency, “ASEAN matters: the epicenter of growth”, Jokowi also pointed out that ASEAN has strong access as a region with an economy that is growing well above the global average, as well as sustained regional stability. With these values, Jokowi encourages ASEAN to further strengthen economic integration, strengthen inclusive cooperation, including implementing the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and strengthening the food, energy and financial stability architecture. “Let’s work hard to make ‘ASEAN Matters: The Epicenter of Growth’ and with that, the 42nd ASEAN Summit is open,” Jokowi concluded as he tapped a gavel as he opened the ASEAN Summit. of 2023.

