ASEAN must expand cooperation on digital and green economies amid increasingly troubled global environment (PM Lee)
LABUAN BAJO (Indonesia) The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) needs to expand its economic cooperation in new areas of growth, such as digital and green economies, as the global environment becomes “of more and more troubled,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday. (May 10).
Lee made the call during the plenary session of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo on the island of Flores, Indonesia. The summit is the first of two hosted by Indonesia as chairman of ASEAN this year.
Addressing regional leaders at the Meruorah Komodo Labuan Bajo Hotel, Lee also suggested two other areas for ASEAN to pursue regional integration, namely by enhancing cooperation on transnational issues such as “increasingly sophisticated” cross-border threats and adopting a shared vision for the group. sfuture to stay united at the highest level.
REAPING THE BENEFITS OF DIGITAL AND GREEN ECONOMIES
In his remarks, Mr Lee said, “The world has been through the Covid-19 pandemic, but the global environment is increasingly troubled.”
Against this backdrop, he said ASEAN should continue its integration efforts, and he suggested doing so by deepening and broadening economic collaboration.
Economic integration has long been ASEAN’s priority and should always remain so, he said.
Key ASEAN agreements, such as the Asean Trade in Goods Agreement (Atiga), need to be updated to keep pace with changing business practices, Lee said.
Atiga is a trade agreement signed in 2009 aimed at reducing intra-ASEAN tariffs.
Lee said Singapore strongly supports Indonesia’s efforts to develop the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (Defa).
Singapore also welcomes the proposed Leaders’ Statement to develop the Asean Defa which is expected to be released later this year, he added.
We can reap huge economic gains by improving the digital connectivity and literacy of our peoples, he said.
On green economies, Lee hailed the success of the Lao PDR-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore energy integration project, which demonstrated the feasibility of multilateral power trade in the region.
The project enables Singapore to import hydroelectricity from Laos via Thailand and Malaysia, and is the first renewable energy import for the country.
Since its launch at the end of June 2022 until the end of October of the same year, more than 170,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity have been imported into Singapore from Laos, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
We must build on this and work towards an Asean power grid, which will enhance member states’ energy security and resilience and advance regional decarbonization, Lee said.
On ASEAN’s cooperation with external partners, Lee cited examples of recent negotiations to strengthen trade agreements with Australia, New Zealand and China.
He said these upgrades also include new areas such as digital and green economies as well as supply chain connectivity.
FIGHT AGAINST TRANSNATIONAL THREATS, ADOPT A SHARED VISION
Beyond the economy, Lee called on ASEAN to strengthen cooperation on transnational issues.
This includes protecting our people from increasingly sophisticated cross-border threats, he said, adding that Singapore supports Indonesia’s initiative for a declaration on combating human trafficking due to abuse of technology.
Philippine authorities recently rescued more than 1,000 trafficking victims from 10 countries, including 143 Indonesians, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.
Ahead of the ASEAN summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters that human trafficking, especially in cases of online scams, was of particular concern as it victimizes citizens of Indonesia and other countries. Asean as a whole.
I repeat that the evils of human trafficking must be eradicated quickly, end to end, Widodo told a group of reporters in Labuan Bajo on Monday.
On Wednesday, Lee said cybersecurity cooperation should also be strengthened.
He noted that ASEAN had made “good progress” on the ASEAN Regional Computer Emergency Response Team proposal, referring to the plan to establish a team to foster better cooperation between countries to strengthen defense against cyberattacks, by this year or 2024.
Enabling such cooperation in the region requires strong political support, Lee added.
As such, Asean must remain cohesive and united at the highest level, including adopting a common vision for the future of Asean, he said, especially given the troubled global outlook.
He said Singapore welcomes the two leaders’ statements expected to be adopted at the summit that affirm a shared commitment to the proposed core elements of ASEAN’s post-2025 vision submitted last year.
Among other things, they call on ASEAN to remain open, inclusive and rules-based, and seek new areas of cooperation.
Besides the leaders of ASEAN member states, Prime Minister of Timor Lestes Taur Matan Ruak is also attending this year’s summit as an observer.
ASEAN had given its agreement in principle in 2022 to admit Timor Leste as its next member.
Today, we are taking an important step by adopting the roadmap for Timor-Lestes’ ASEAN membership, Mr. Lee said.
The roadmap sets out the membership obligations and commitments that Timor-Leste must fulfil. It is robust and complete. It has been thoroughly discussed and carefully crafted, and has our full support.
Mr. Lee and Mr. Ruak last met during the latter’s visit to Singapore in February.
They met again on the sidelines of the summit on Wednesday, where they affirmed the long-lasting and positive relationship between Singapore and Timor-Leste, a spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office said.
