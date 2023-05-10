Turkey’s democratic future hangs in the balance

This year’s presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14 mark one of the most critical moments for Turkey in the past 100 years. Turkey is currently dealing with the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes in February while simultaneously suffering a massive economic crisis from President Recep Tayyip. Erdogan’s Bizarre Economic Theories. It’s a moment for the democratic soul of the country, but the mood is one of hope for political change. The Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Erdogan have been in power for more than 20 years. But for the first time in many decades, it looks like Erdogan, the AKP and their political allies under the People’s Alliance (Community of Nations) could lose the election.

The opposition parties have come together to form the Alliance Nation (Millet agreement). Despite their ideological differences, the opposition has a chance for the first time in more than two decades according to polls. Most importantly, the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) presidential candidate, Kemal Kilicdarogluseems to have a lead over Erdogan.

In Turkey’s competitive authoritarian regime, questions remain over whether this will be a free and fair election. Erdogan will likely try to win by hook or crook. To secure power, he imprisoned opposition members like the leader of the Kurdish-dominated People’s Democratic Party (HDP) Selahattin Demirtas and condemned CHP Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, of the CHP, to two years in prison, banning them both from politics. The AKP’s control over the media and the vast resources of the Turkish state gives it a clear advantage. The AKP’s control over the judiciary and the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) means that, institutionally, the AKP can tip the scales in its favor, as it did in 2017 when the YSK made the last minute decision to include unstamped ballot papers as valid.

While the AKP may have institutional dominance and control over most core state functions, it would be unwise to say this is a sure win for the AKP and Erdogan. It may benefit the opposition that Erdogan’s campaign lacked its usual vigor due to his age, health problems and the inevitable disconnect with voters, especially when one holds the throne too long. Erdogan has intensified cultural, ethnic and sectarian polarization as attempts by the AKP to mitigate the effects of inflation have failed. With the economic crisis, rallying around flag operations and polarizing rhetoric may not bring the votes the AKP wants. Flashy new projects such as the first developed by Turkey car are eclipsed by oppositions centered on ordinary people’s problems like the price of onions. Erdogan is old and tired, and seems to be running out of good ideas, especially on how to fix the mess his rise to power has created. Despite all the pressure exerted on her, the opposition campaign maintained a positive message.

The Turkish public takes voting very seriously, and despite minor irregularities, the average voter turnout is around 80%. Voting has always been a way for the Turkish public to voice their grievances against centralized authority during AKP rule and throughout Turkish history. In the 2019 elections in Istanbul, Erdogan used the YSK to undo the opposition victory and relaunch the poll. The Turks then voted en masse for re-elect Imamoglu of a staggering amount, depriving the AKP of the city of Istanbul and the vast coffers offered by the management of this municipality.

Now it looks like the bureaucracy that the AKP government has spent the past two decades undermining and filling with loyalists is starting to hedge its bets. THE YSK rejected an AKP motion to remove the names of the national alliances from the ballot. Türkiye’s highest court, the Constitutional Court, reconsidered his decision to block public funding of the HDP for its electoral campaign despite the protests of the AKP. Signs like this indicate that bureaucrats may be eyeing the eventual loss of the AKP and where their future might lie in a post-Erdogan Turkey. This could be because the vast economic pressure on the country is beginning to affect those who have benefited from the system for so long.

Unsurprisingly, the new executive presidential system that concentrated power in Erdogan’s office was also highly ineffective. The response of AKP governments to the February earthquake is a prime example. All of this means that the state institutions that the AKP has aimed to control for so long may not be as tied to the regime as the AKP thinks. Patrimonialism tends to fall apart when the money is no longer there. The opposition focused on the economic cost of maintaining the Erdogan government and said the country would return to a parliamentary system if elected.

Questions remain about the security services. The purge of the Turkish Armed Forces by the AKP may have created a more pro-AKP military, but there is still a guarantee that the military would back Erdogan if he lost the election. The AKP instead encouraged other security organs such as the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Gendarmerie and created alternative avenues for its military rule through non-state actors and private military organizations. as SADAT Inc. The reaction of these other institutions if Erdogan loses is uncertain.

Despite these factors, it is still difficult to assess whether there will be a transfer of power if the opposition wins. Besides the political cost for Erdogan, there is a real chance that he and his family will end up in prison if he loses power. This makes it unlikely that hell will pass without a fight. Moreover, the AKP and its networks have become so deeply rooted in the state economic, social and political institutions that the opposition will have a difficult challenge to overcome. There has been little discussion of the need to rebuild the state if the AKP loses. In its current presidential form, the Turkish state cannot cope with the economic and political challenges that await it in the years to come. THE Kurdish question will need a resolution if a new government wins.

Regardless of the election result, there will not be much change in foreign policy. Although the opposition wants to dispel tensions in existing alliances, Turkey’s push for an independent foreign policy is part of a longer historical tradition across the political spectrum. Although there may be some reorientation towards NATO and the EU, given the changing multipolar dynamics of the region and the global system, it is likely that Turkey’s new leadership would try to hedge between its relations. with the United States and NATO and its developed relations with the Middle East. East, China and Russia.

It is obvious after 20 years that the AKP can no longer lead Turkey effectively. The country is in crisis and a victory for Erdogan will only prolong these problems. An AKP victory is not inevitable and we should not overlook the forces and headwinds the AKP faces, but it is also not wise to count Erdogan and the AKP. Erdogan ministers are already setting up a narrative that an unfavorable election result is part of a plan coup to overthrow Erdogan’s regime.

Turkey has always been a flawed democracy and, like most countries, has struggled with authoritarianism throughout its history. The election will be a critical moment for Turkey. If Erdogan wins, there will be a shift to a more authoritarian state that will make life for Turkish citizens more miserable.

Geopolitically, Turkey will remain a destabilizing force in the Middle East and the wider region. It would also lead to further erosion of NATO’s eastern flank as Erdogan deepens relations with Putin Russia. But they say it’s still the darkest before dawn and the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic could see a shift towards a more revisionist and authoritarian nation or hopefully a more democratic, open and inclusive Third Republic. will merge.