Arrest of Imran Khan: a boost for his image, but the army’s response is essential





The clumsy arrest of Imran Khan at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad on Tuesday afternoon can only boost his status among his supporters as a fighter for a democratic Pakistan. This, in turn, means there is no easy way out of this new spiraling crisis for any of the key players in this saga.

The arrest of the former prime minister is seen as an action not of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s civilian government, but of the Pakistani military.

In never-before-seen scenes, enraged crowds of Khan supporters gather to protest around military garrisons across the country, including at a gate leading to GHQ in Rawalpindi.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by Rangers outside the High Court in Islamabad on Tuesday. (Source: Twitter/ @PTIofficial)

But even if the military has shot itself in the foot, such protests are unlikely to lead to a change of heart at the top. Having taken this step, it would be surprising if the head of the army, General Asim Munir, backed down in the face of his adversary.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has locked horns with Pakistan’s military since last year – with then-COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa for withdrawing support for his government and refusing to ensure that he did not lose the opposition motion of no confidence in April 2022, abruptly ending his term as Prime Minister; and with his successor Munir, who had been removed from his post as ISI leader by Bajwa at Khan’s request, for putting some of his close family members under surveillance.

Rangers kidnapped PTI chairman Imran Khan, here are the visuals. Brave Pakistanis must come out and defend their country. pic.twitter.com/hJwG42hsE4

PTI (@PTIofficial) May 9, 2023

Khan’s arrest was predicted. As his popularity skyrocketed since his ousting, disqualification by conviction was the only way to keep him out of the election, he is said to have been charged in 140 cases ranging from murder to selling state gifts . The government led by Shehbaz Sharif, formed by a coalition of parties called the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after Khan’s ousting, and the army are united in this effort.

The PDM fears an electoral rout at the hands of Khan. And if Khan is elected, General Munir, whose appointment as leader came after the government postponed his retirement date, would be the first casualty. Although there appears to be some discord within the military over Munir’s appointment and divisions over Khan, many at the top see him as a direct threat to his commanding position in Pakistan.

Smoke billows from items set on fire by angry supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as police fire tear gas to disperse them during a protest against Khan’s arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan , Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (AP Photo)

How long the protests last and how the military deals with them will play a decisive role in what happens next. So far, there has been no use of force. The crowd in Lahore was not prevented from entering the army house, which appeared to be unoccupied. In another visual on Twitter, crowds shaking the doors at one of GHQ’s entrances were allowed free entry. The military may be hoping that once the anger subsides, people will go home.

Moreover, on Tuesday evening, no Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf leader was at the forefront of the protests. Many prominent PTI leaders, champions on Twitter, remained silent. The party’s number two, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, urged all PTI supporters to take to the streets for the release of their leader. Now is not the time to sit at home, he said in a short video clip posted on Twitter and elsewhere. As authorities shut down Twitter and other social media, he posted another message saying the protests should continue until Khan is released.

But without visible leadership, the danger is that if the protests continue, they could spiral out of control. The Pakistani military is said to be reluctant to take extreme action against protesters, especially in Punjab, the province it most identifies with, although it could use the civilian government as a front. But, if necessary, the deployment of paramilitary Rangers, as today’s arrest shows, could be a way for the military to use force without directly identifying with it. The reduction in mobile Internet services had raised fears of a use of force.

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan block an entrance gate to the Pakistani army headquarters in Rawalpindi. (AP Photo/PTI)

The latest crisis has also brought back talk of martial law, although the military is unwilling to take a drastic step as the country reels from an economic crisis and the prospect of a default is high. . Martial law would also make it more difficult than it currently is to get help from the IMF.

The PTI is nothing without Khan. For now, the party is to be run by a committee appointed by Khan ahead of his much-anticipated arrest. If Khan is found guilty and disqualified, Qureshi, who is the party’s most established leader, can lead him to the next elections, whenever they are held, soliciting votes on behalf of the imprisoned leader. As a seasoned politician, proven as foreign minister in the Zardari government, he is perhaps more palatable to the establishment.

The question then is where does all this leave Nawaz Sharif, the command and control center of the Shehbaz Sharif government. He has made peace with the military in hopes of returning to Pakistan and possibly even returning to duty soon. But it seems harder every day.

