Politics
Narendra Modi fights to retain India’s prized south tech hub in local poll
Voting has started in a local election in South India’s tech hub Karnataka, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the opposition Indian National Congress are seeking control of a state seen as a strategic prize a year before a national ballot.
The state, one of India’s richest per capita and the center of its information technology industry, is the only one in the country’s most prosperous south held by the Modis Bharatiya Janata party, whose main power base is in the north.
Congressional candidates have seized on alleged corruption in the state to accuse the Karnatakas BJP government of looting money while in power. Modi retaliated by mocking the powerful Gandhi dynasty which dominates the opposition party as the royal family. He also trumpeted the value of having a dual-powered BJP government in the state capital Bengaluru and the national capital New Delhi.
The prime minister, who will seek a third term in 2024, has spent an entire week campaigning around Karnataka in a sign of the importance of Wednesday’s poll in giving momentum to national elections.
Amid strong anti-incumbent sentiment, analysts said the BJP is betting firmly on the popularity of Modi himself, who many Indian voters perceive to be above the political fray.
The Modi card is the only card they play here, says Chandan Gowda, a social science professor at the Institute for Social and Economic Change in Bangalore. If the BJP were to lose, it would be a huge setback for them claiming Modi’s huge popularity across the country.
Modi on Thursday urged the people of Karnataka, especially the young and new voters, to vote in large numbers and enrich the democracy festival. The results of the 224-seat local assembly are due out on Saturday.
Most Indians expect Modis BJP to easily win a third term in next year’s elections, which are expected to be held in April and May.
But Congress officials are targeting state polls, including in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan later this year, as a stepping stone to political renewal to challenge the ruling party on the national stage.
The opposition has dispatched figures such as Rahul Gandhi, their most prominent politician, and his mother Sonia Gandhi to campaign in Karnataka, where they have hammered at persistent unemployment and alleged corruption in the state government.
Rahul Gandhi, Modis’ main rival, was recently expelled from the national parliament after being found guilty of defaming the prime minister in Modis’ home state of Gujarat and sentenced to two years in prison, a verdict against which he is currently appealing.
Congress released campaign ads last week outlining what it claimed were bribes demanded by the BJP for jobs and government contracts in Karnataka. The BJP filed a complaint with the Election Commission, which ordered Congress to provide proof of its allegations.
The campaign even turned into an exchange of verbal chatter, with Congress speaker Mallikarjun Kharge last week comparing Modi to a poisonous snake, comments he later said were misinterpreted. The Prime Minister responded by saying that the snake in question was a garland around the neck of Shiva, one of the main Hindu deities, and adding that he was happy to be the snake that adorns the necks of the people.
Modi and BJP officials have also accused Sonia Gandhi of harboring separatist goals for the state after remarks she made about protecting Karnatakas sovereignty.
Analysts said that whether Congress or the BJP wins the vote, either party may have to turn to the Janata Dal (secular), a regional group that won around a fifth of the vote. vote in Karnataka in the recent elections, as a possible coalition partner.
The Congress will almost certainly be the number one party, and the narrative is in their favor in many parts because the BJP played a certain way and messed things up, said Bengaluru-based author and journalist Sugata Srinivasaraju.
But Modi’s presence changed things, he added. There is Modi brand voting where people may not be loyal to BJP but are loyal to Modi.
