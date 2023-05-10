About the arrest of Imran Khan, the United States does not say any position on a political candidate | world news





Hours after former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday, the United States said it was aware of what happened in Islamabad, but had no position on a political candidate or a party. Earlier, during a joint press conference, the United States and the United Kingdom called for respect for the “rule of law” in Pakistan. “We just want to make sure that everything that happens in Pakistan is in accordance with the rule of law, with the constitution,” said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We want to see a peaceful democracy in this country. We want to see the rule of law upheld,” said British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday and was denied bail by the High Court.

Imran Khan was arrested around 2:15 p.m. in the Al-Qadir Trust case after reaching Islamabad High Court to attend the hearings.

Here is what happened after Imran Khan was arrested:

1. PTI workers and supporters of Imran Khan protested across the country after the arrest. They stormed the Pakistani army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the residence of the corps commanders in Lahore.

2. Similar protests will take place on Wednesday amid calls for mobilization from PTI supporters inside and outside Pakistan.

3. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called on party leaders, workers and supporters to gather at the Islamabad Court Complex at 8am on Wednesday.

4. Imran Khan spent the night in jail as Islamabad High Court ruled Imran Khan’s arrest lawful without granting bail. The High Court’s decision will be challenged in the Supreme Court today.

5. In the Al-Qadir Trust case, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were accused of receiving billions of rupees from a real estate company for legalizing a laundered amount of 50 billion.

6. Amid violent protests, internet services have been suspended across the country. Amnesty International has called on the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority to restore services.

7. Former Pakistani cricket captain Wasim Akram has backed Imran Khan. “You are one man, but you have the strength of millions. Stay good captain,” Akram tweeted. Indian politician (MP Rajya Sabha) Priyanka Chaturvedi has called the situation in Pakistan a “disaster”. “What a devastated country Pakistan turned out to be. Catastrophe in our neighborhood,” Chaturvedi wrote.

8. PTI supporters claimed that Imran Khan was tortured during his arrest. He was abducted, taken away and beaten on the head, PTi supporters claimed.

