UN climate conference hires former Boris Johnson aide who opposed oil and gas tax





The organizers of this year’s UN climate talks in the United Arab Emirates have hired a controversial former Downing Street aide for Boris Johnson, raising concern among some environmentalists. Lobbyist David Canzini, who advised the former British prime minister during his final months in office, is working for COP28 on communications ahead of December’s climate summit in Dubai, according to several people briefed on the matter . In Issue 10, Canzini opposed a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and pushed Johnson to take a less positive stance on onshore wind farms. Canzini is working on COP28 alongside other seconded staff from CT Group, the lobbying firm set up by Australian political strategist Sir Lynton Crosby, according to people familiar with the matter. CT offers advice to industries, including the oil and gas sector. A right-wing strategist who has been involved in the UK’s ruling Conservative Party for decades, Canzini was brought to Downing Street in February 2022 as Johnson’s deputy chief of staff five months before the Prime Minister of time being ousted following the partygate scandal. He is a longtime Crosby ally, helping Johnson win two London mayoral elections and advising a number of Tory prime ministers. Canzini worked for CT Group before working at number 10. COP28 did not comment specifically on Canzinis’ appointment, but said it had engaged the CT group to provide communications advice, which included a three-person group embedded in its communications team. A COP28 UAE spokesperson added that its senior team includes people with significant expertise in renewable energy and climate policy, including a former chief executive of Irena, the international renewable energy agency. CT Group does not publish its client list. However, Australia’s New South Wales Lobbying Registry, which has mandatory disclosure rules, shows it works for the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association and BHP, which owns mining and oil assets. Earlier this year, the United Arab Emirates came under fire from climate activists after it appointed Sultan al-Jaber, head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the state-backed oil producer, as designated President of COP28. Since his appointment, Jaber, who was also at the forefront of the UAE’s first steps towards renewable energy, has stressed the importance of involving the oil and gas industry in discussions on how to combat global warming. The COP28 team is bringing together an oil and gas industry alliance as the summit’s flagship initiative, the Financial Times reported over the weekend. Canzini’s appointment has heightened concerns among some environmentalists. Alice Harrison, fossil fuels campaign manager at Global Witness, said COP28’s decision to hire Canzini seemed right on the mark for a summit that is already shaping up to be a polluter’s paradise. Recommended Mohamed Adow, director of Power Shift Africa, a Nairobi-based climate and energy think tank, said Canzinis’ appointment posed a real danger to global efforts to tackle climate change and the credibility of the summit. . This year, the COP will present a so-called global stocktake, when countries assess their progress in achieving emission cuts aimed at limiting global temperature rise to less than 2°C above pre-industrial levels. It was unclear whether Canzini was working for COP28 directly through CT Group or through his own communications agency called Canzini Direction, which he created in December, according to House of Companies. Canzini and CT Group did not respond to requests for comment. <> Climate capital Where climate change meets business, markets and politics. Check out FT coverage here. Are you curious about FT’s commitments to environmental sustainability? Learn more about our scientific goals here

