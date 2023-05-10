President Joko Widodo welcomes Heads of State and officially opens the 42nd ASEAN Summit





Wednesday 10 May 2023 – 10:06 WIB

VIVA Lampung, NationalPresident Joko Widodo on Wednesday welcomed heads of state to the venue of the 42nd ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara. Standing outside the lobby of the Meruorah Hotel, the venue for the summit meeting, President Jokowi saluted, shook hands, took photos and asked them to wait in the hotel lobby for a while. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen was the first ASEAN leader to arrive on the scene and was greeted by President Jokowi. In addition, Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolikah, Prime Minister of Timor Leste Taur Matan Ruak, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand Don Pramudwinai and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh arrived in succession. Of all ASEAN member countries, only Thailand and Myanmar were absent from the 42nd ASEAN Summit. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was absent as the country prepares for general elections scheduled for May 14, 2023. Meanwhile, Myanmar was not politically invited to the summit, continuing the practice of exclude the Myanmar junta from high-level meetings. regional organizations. President Jokowi welcomes Prime Minister of Timor Leste Taur Matan Ruak Indeed, the military has failed to implement the Five-Point Consensus, a peace plan initiated by ASEAN leaders in April 2021 to help end the conflict in Myanmar. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ruak was present as an observer, following his status as the 11th member of ASEAN which was accepted by Southeast Asian leaders in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, the last year. Timor Leste’s membership was also discussed at the 42nd ASEAN Summit, where the 2023 ASEAN Indonesia Chairman focused on developing a roadmap for Timor Leste to become a member. fully fledged. After welcoming all participating ASEAN leaders and their representatives, President Jokowi had a brief chat with them in the hotel lobby. Additionally, the ASEAN leaders are scheduled for a group photo op in the backyard of the hotel lobby, with a pinisi boat decorated with the ASEAN Indonesia 2023 logo in the background. (antara)

